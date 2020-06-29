XCMG Kicks Off 2020 China “Shovel Industry Heroes” Championship in Xi’an.

XI'AN, China, June 29, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- XCMG (SHE: 000425), the leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer, has kicked off the 2020 "Shovel Industry Heroes" Championship (the "Championship") in Xi'an, China to celebrate and support loader operators, while showcasing the strength of XCMG technologies and products.

A total of 22 operators from Xi'an and nearby cities competed in the first competition of the fifth season of the Championship. The model chosen for the competition in Xi'an was LW600KV wheel loader, a high-performing and energy-saving model from the V series that realizes automatic power distribution with the advanced double-pump distribution technology.

"The rough start of 2020 has put many construction projects to a halt, the Championship has given us a platform to present our skills while learning new techniques to make up for the lost time," said Wang Baohui, one of the competitors. "The LW600KV has a user-friendly design, it's my first time driving the loader and I was able to complete the tasks smoothly, the heavy-duty performance really surprised me."

The operators competed individually on the field to guarantee social distancing, and they were judged and ranked based on the total weights shoveled, fuel consumption and time used to finish the tasks.

"The Championship is the first competition in the industry since the COVID-19 outbreak stabilized and first time our 'shovel heroes' get together in 2020, XCMG is committed to shoulder the responsibilities as a leading construction machinery manufacturer and we hope to boost the confidence and vitality of the loader industry, and more importantly, celebrate the ordinary heroes in life," said Wang Qingzhu, VP of XCMG Construction Machinery and GM of XCMG Earthmoving Machinery Division.

Fostering and supporting operators has always been a key part of XCMG's development strategy. XCMG will carry out a series of operator and talent training courses in the second half of 2020. Starting from July, XCMG's new operator training courses will train 200 operators of truck crane, rotary drilling rig, loader, excavator, road roller, grader and paver through three sessions.

