XCPCNL Business Services Announces the Incorporation of ChatGPT Creator OpenAI to Enhance its Customer Service Experience Predictor Platform

Charlotte, North Carolina --News Direct-- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation

McapMediaWire -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry today announces that it will overlay ChatGPT creator OpenAI in its platform to enhance its Customer Service Experience Predictor Software.

Currently CSEP anticipates customer sentiment for inbound customer service call centers.

The objective for our clients in the Customer Service space will be to Build Effective Engagement and Brand Value, improve Customer Satisfaction and Drive Effective Engagement, Market Share and ROI.

ChatGPT is capable of generating human-like text and has a wide range of applications, including language translation, language modelling, and generating text for applications such as chatbots. It is one of the largest and most powerful language processing AI models to date, with 175 billion parameters.

By adding ChatGPT creator OpenAI to CSEP, we are able to:

Match callers to types of service people.

Give the service rep a profile for guidance.

Decreases call time.

Create a positive atmosphere.

Drive job satisfaction.

XCPCNL is currently creating a Beta Test for a major Mortgage Bank to solve the challenge of customers being increasingly dissatisfied with call center experiences.

“Adding ChatGPT to the CSPE Platform is a significant step in becoming a major player in the Customer Services SaaS space. Working with our Mortgage Banking partner is just phase one of our Strategic Roadmap to build the CSEP Brand across Multiple Verticals. Our goal is to enhance the Customer Service for our current and future clients”, said CEO Tim Matthews.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may have, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to our management team or us, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Over-the-Counter Market ("OTC"). All subsequent written or forward-looking oral statements attributable to persons or us acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Story continues

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm.

To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact info@xcpcnl.com.

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com.

For Inquiries:

Email: ir@xcpcnl.com

Contact Details

XCPCNL Business Services

Tim Matthews

ir@xcpcnl.com

Company Website

http://www.xcpcnl.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/xcpcnl-business-services-announces-the-incorporation-of-chatgpt-creator-openai-to-enhance-its-customer-service-experience-predictor-platform-847930396