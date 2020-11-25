Xebec Announces Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Xebec Adsorption
·1 min read

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, announced today that it has granted restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under the Corporation’s Stock Incentive Compensation Plan.

A total of 9,000 RSUs were granted to an officer of the company upon hiring on October 5th, 2020 as per their Employment Contract with Xebec. The RSUs are payable in common shares of Xebec and will be vested in three equal installments of 3,000 over three years, after the date of the grant.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information:
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Brandon Chow, Investor Relations Manager
bchow@xebecinc.com
+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Well-positioned in the energy transition space with proprietary technologies that transform raw gases into clean sources of renewable energy, Xebec’s 1500+ customers range from small to multi-national corporations, governments and municipalities looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Xebec has several Sales and Support offices in North America and Europe, as well as two manufacturing facilities in Montréal and Shanghai. Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. For more information, www.xebecinc.com.


