Xencor: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Wrap

In the first look at the HBO documentary film “Tina,” Tina Turner recalls losing her mother when she was young, having watched her look out the window of their home until one day she wasn’t there and never came back. Turner explains how this memory shaped her and helped the music legend overcome hardship throughout her career. “I wanted her to come for me. I waited. She never did,” Turner says in the trailer. “And it’s all right. You know why? I’m a girl from a cotton field. I pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes, and I’m here for you.” “Tina” comes from directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin, who are the directors of the Oscar-winning “Undefeated,” and it will document Turner’s early rise to fame, her personal and professional struggles and her resurgence as a phenomenon in the 1980s. The documentary debuts on HBO on March 27. Also Read: Edgar Wright's 'The Sparks Brothers' Acquired by Focus Features “Tina” begins in the fall of 1981 when she sits down for an interview with Carl Arrington for People Magazine, five years after she had filed for divorce from Ike Turner and had already recorded hits like “A Fool in Love”, “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Proud Mary.” In that interview, she would reveal that her supposedly healthy marriage was full of abuse and torture she had suffered during her marriage and how she made her escape after years of trauma, and the article would be the first of many that would paint her as a survivor. The film then shows how she spent years performing in Vegas before finally hitting it big again with her album “Private Dancer” and her No. 1 single “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” “Tina” shows how Turner continued to privately wrestle with her own survivor narrative even as she performed with superstars and in front of record crowds. It concludes with Turner taking a bow at the opening night of the Broadway musical about her life. Others interviewed for the film include Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder who co-authored “I, Tina,” playwright Katori Hall and husband and former record executive Erwin Bach, among many others. Check out the first teaser for the film above. Read original story Tina Turner Says She Pulled Herself ‘Above the Destruction and the Mistakes’ in Doc Teaser (Video) At TheWrap