Xeneta Acquires Leading Provider of Air Freight Market Intelligence, CLIVE Data Services

CLIVE’s Managing Director, Niall van de Wouw becomes Xeneta’s Chief Airfreight Officer

Xeneta, the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking, market analytics platform and container shipping index, has acquired Amsterdam-based air freight data analysts CLIVE Data Services to provide the most timely and comprehensive insights into the global ocean and air freight markets. This transaction comes seven months after Xeneta announced it was partnering with CLIVE to integrate its ‘dynamic load factor’ and capacity analyses into Xeneta’s market analytics platform.

“We want our customers to have the best and most timely global ocean and air freight data trends,” said Xeneta CEO, Patrik Berglund. “The unique insights and timelines of CLIVE’s air freight data make it a great addition to our freight data offering. Our combined data services and industry expertise make us second to none in providing clear insights into the global freight markets. We gladly welcome Niall’s extensive air freight expertise to Xeneta’s leadership team to strengthen Xeneta’s technology and data-driven approach within the air freight space. Our recent Series-C funding is allowing us to speed up the delivery of new services and to further expand our global footprint.”

Niall van de Wouw, co-founder of CLIVE Data Services, commented: “The recent partnership with Xeneta has given us valuable insights into our respective data offerings, and the additional value we can deliver by combining our expertise and resources. For CLIVE’S clients, this exciting new development will provide opportunities to further populate our data and give us the ability to help them extract more value from our data services. Our decision to team up with Xeneta was not only driven by the complementary service offering. Patrik and his team have built a great company with a unique business culture and I am really looking forward to becoming part of that.”

The global freight market has been through its most dynamic period ever in the last two years. This has heightened demand for more timely data to help companies deal with this volatile time in an informed manner. By tracking daily fluctuations in the ocean and air freight markets, Xeneta supports its clients with making smarter ocean and air freight decisions.

About Xeneta

Xeneta is the leading ocean freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry. Xeneta’s powerful reporting and analytics platform provides liner-shipping stakeholders the data they need to understand current and historical market behavior—reporting live on market average and low/high movements for both short and long-term contracts. Xeneta’s data is comprised of over 280 million contracted container and air freight rates and covers over 160,000 global trade routes. Customers include General Mills, Volvo, John Deere, Amer Sports, Rockwell Automation and CEVA Logistics, ABB, Electrolux, Continental, Unilever, Nestle, L’Oréal, Thyssenkrupp and more. Each relies on Xeneta to gain better market visibility into freight rate pricing factors, which enable them to minimize supply chain disruptions. Xeneta is a privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, and regional offices in New Jersey and Hamburg. To learn more, please visit www.xeneta.com.

About CLIVE

Data ServicesHeadquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, CLIVE provides near-real time pricing, volume, capacity and load factor trends on the general air cargo market. It provides each Tuesday in-depth analyses for the previous week. CLIVE’s ‘dynamic load factor’ analysis refreshes the way air cargo capacity usage is traditionally measured to reflect modern day reality. To learn more, please visit www.useclive.com

