Xeneta Appoints Bridget Shea As Board Member

Seasoned technology executive to steer freight data and analytics firm Xeneta toward continued and sustainable growth

Oslo, Norway --News Direct-- Xeneta

Bridget Shea

Xeneta, the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform, has appointed its newest board member, Bridget Shea. Shea’s experience includes decades of leading sales and customer success teams for large technology brands such as Salesforce. She is also known for her advisory roles at data analytics firms Dataiku and Heap.

“Bridget is a highly accomplished tech leader with an extensive track record of success that makes her the perfect fit for our board of directors,” said Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund. “We are thrilled to welcome a seasoned professional who has spent a significant amount of time delivering results for high-growth companies. Her expertise will be invaluable to our board.”

Bridget Shea has been a key contributor in leading multiple technology startups to acquisition, including TellApart (acquired by Twitter) and Datorama (acquired by Salesforce). She has held several global executive positions at multinational firms, and her peers commend her for her ability to elevate cross-functional teams and sustainably scale organizations. Shea currently serves as Chief Customer Officer at San Francisco-based firm MURAL.

“It is my pleasure to join Xeneta during such an exciting time for their business,” said Shea. “Embracing the digital transformation of the logistics industry is vital to shippers, freight forwarders, and carriers. The broken state of the global supply chain has led to significant disruptions, unreliable transport capacities, and incalculable replenishment times. It is a privilege to join the board of a disruptive corporation like Xeneta, a company that is leading the market to provide reliable and real-time data to logistics professionals.”

Xeneta remains one of the fastest-growing ocean and air freight rate benchmarking, market analytics platforms, and container shipping indexes. Recently, Xeneta bolstered its leadership team with the appointment with Vice President of Freight Forwarding Scott Irvine and Director of Sales Enablement Laura Finbow. Earlier this year, Xeneta acquired Amsterdam-based air freight data analysts CLIVE Data Services to provide businesses with the most timely and accurate insights into the global ocean and air freight markets.

Story continues

Xeneta also welcomed several new customers, including General Mills, Volvo, John Deere, Amer Sports, Rockwell Automation, and CEVA Logistics. Existing clients that currently rely on Xeneta’s crowd-sourced ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform include Puma, Nestle, Michelin, Volvo, General Mills, L’Oréal, and more.

For more information on Xeneta, visit Xeneta.com.

About Xeneta

Xeneta is the leading ocean freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry. Xeneta’s powerful reporting and analytics platform provides liner-shipping stakeholders the data they need to understand current and historical market behavior – reporting live on market average and low/high movements for both short and long-term contracts. Xeneta’s data is comprised of over 280 million contracted container and air freight rates and covers over 160,000 global trade routes. Xeneta is a privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, and regional offices in New York and Hamburg. To learn more, please visit www.xeneta.com.

Contact Details

Katherine Barrios

+47 951 46 414

press@xeneta.com

Trust Relations

Noe Sacoco

+1 408-340-8130

xeneta@trustrelations.agency

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/xeneta-appoints-bridget-shea-as-board-member-632327875