Xeneta Appoints Peter Sand as Chief Analyst

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ocean and Air Freight Market Intelligence and Insights Provider Welcomes Shipping Industry Expert from BIMCO

OSLO, Norway --News Direct-- Xeneta

Peter Sand, Chief Analyst at Xeneta
Peter Sand, Chief Analyst at Xeneta

Xeneta, the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking, market analytics platform and container shipping index, today announced the appointment of Peter Sand as Chief Analyst at Xeneta. Sand’s appointment comes on the heels of Xeneta successfully closing a $28.5 million Series C round at over a $130 million valuation. Sand is set to begin his role on Nov. 1.

“We are excited to welcome a seasoned professional like Peter Sand who has extensive knowledge and a successful track record in the shipping and logistics industry,” said Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund. “Peter is a staple in the market who consistently gives a fresh and global outlook into the ins and outs of the ever-changing container shipping world. His extremely well thought-through market commentaries and expert insights will serve to further position Xeneta’s data as the go-to-source for accurate container rate information.

Sand joins Xeneta after over a decade at BIMCO, where he was responsible for analyzing commercial markets based on the global economic situation and its influence on trade. Prior to Sand’s Chief Shipping Analyst role at BIMCO, he worked with D/S NORDEN, a Danish shipping company operating in the dry cargo and tanker segments worldwide, as a Senior Analyst. Throughout his career, Sand has been regarded for his widely read articles and industry insights, as well as his regular appearances on global news networks such as CNN, BBC, CNBC and Bloomberg. He holds a Master’s in Economics from the University of Copenhagen.

“This is an exciting time to be joining a pioneer-leading company and I am fortunate to become a part of the Xeneta team at a time where the company is experiencing growth and momentum,” said Sand. “Xeneta’s groundbreaking freight rate data insights addresses industry pain points and I am eager to leverage my shipping and logistics expertise to help navigate such an unprecedented time that our sector is facing.”

As Chief Analyst, Peter Sand will be responsible for delivering expert insights to strengthen Xeneta’s state-of-the-art intelligence software for both ocean container and air freight. His analysis will be invaluable to the company’s strong portfolio of multi-billion dollar brands such as General Mills, Volvo, John Deere, Amer Sports, Rockwell Automation, Volvo and CEVA Logistics.

For more information on Xeneta, visit www.xeneta.com.

About Xeneta

Xeneta is the leading ocean freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry. Xeneta’s powerful reporting and analytics platform provides liner-shipping stakeholders the data they need to understand current and historical market behavior – reporting live on market average and low/high movements for both short and long-term contracts. Xeneta’s data is comprised of over 280 million contracted container and air freight rates and covers over 160,000 global trade routes. Xeneta is a privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, and regional offices in New York and Hamburg. To learn more, please visit www.xeneta.com.

Contact Details

Xeneta

Katherine Barrios

+47 951 46 414

press@xeneta.com

Trust Relations

Noe Sacoco

+1 408-340-8130

xeneta@trustrelations.agency

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/xeneta-appoints-peter-sand-as-chief-analyst-277378166

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    They offer high growth, and while they're not risk-free, their stability means you can look beyond the risk to the rewards.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    The very best investment opportunities are often rooted in market-based evolutions in addition to savvy leadership.

  • Barrick (GOLD) Announces Distribution for Second $250M Tranche

    The second tranche of the $750-million return of capital reflects on Barrick's (GOLD) commitment to provide its shareholders with one of the industry's leading returns.

  • Ford’s stock jumps Tuesday after vehicle maker hires former Apple, Tesla executive

    Ford Motor Co. announces Tuesday that it hired the executive in charge of Apple's automotive efforts, and shares immediately jumped.

  • Why Investors Should Focus on These 4 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks

    Sound cost control and stronger operating efficiencies should enable the Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry operators like Helmerich & Payne (HP), Transocean (RIG), Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) and Nabors Industries (NBR) navigate the challenging times with relative ease.

  • Investor who returned 4,000% in Q1 2020 explains what people get wrong about risk mitigation

    Hedge fund manager Mark Spitznagel, the founder of $11 billion "Black Swan" hedge fund Universa Investments, says investors have been getting risk mitigation wrong from the start.

  • Chinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation's bank account

    (Reuters) -Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei has said Credit Suisse told him it was closing his foundation's bank account in Switzerland earlier this year citing his "criminal record" in China, despite the activist never being convicted of a crime. One of China's most high-profile artists and political activists, Ai, who now lives in Portugal, wrote in an opinion piece for website Artnet how he was first told by the Swiss bank that it would close the account in the spring of this year. "Credit Suisse initially informed me that they had a new policy to terminate all bank accounts which are related to people with criminal records," Ai told Reuters in an emailed statement, adding the foundation had been asked at the time to move the funds before September.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.

  • What's Going On With Alibaba, Baidu, DiDi Global Shares Today?

    Shares of several China-based stocks including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) are trading higher Tuesday after data showed that China's exports jumped 25.6% year over year in August, beating expectations of 17.1%. The data showed increasing overseas demand for cars, electronics and consumer goods. Alibaba is an online and mobile commerce company that operates China's most-visited online marketplaces. Baidu operates the largest in

  • Why I'm Investing in This High-Risk, High-Reward Fintech Stock

    This fintech company operates in the subprime lending space, but appears to have a good mission, is developing innovative products, is profitable, and has a reasonable valuation.

  • 10 Dividend ETFs with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend ETFs with over 4% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend ETFs with Over 4% Yield. An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is not your typical investment fund or stock, however, it is […]

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • 4 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Braces for a Fall

    With investors bracing for a Wall Street fall, it's judicious to invest in less risky stocks from non-cyclical sectors like Atmos Energy (ATO), Otter Tail (OTTR), & J & J Snack Foods (JJSF).