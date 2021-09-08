Xeneta Appoints Peter Sand as Chief Analyst

Ocean and Air Freight Market Intelligence and Insights Provider Welcomes Shipping Industry Expert from BIMCO

Peter Sand, Chief Analyst at Xeneta

Xeneta, the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking, market analytics platform and container shipping index, today announced the appointment of Peter Sand as Chief Analyst at Xeneta. Sand’s appointment comes on the heels of Xeneta successfully closing a $28.5 million Series C round at over a $130 million valuation. Sand is set to begin his role on Nov. 1.

“We are excited to welcome a seasoned professional like Peter Sand who has extensive knowledge and a successful track record in the shipping and logistics industry,” said Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund. “Peter is a staple in the market who consistently gives a fresh and global outlook into the ins and outs of the ever-changing container shipping world. His extremely well thought-through market commentaries and expert insights will serve to further position Xeneta’s data as the go-to-source for accurate container rate information.

Sand joins Xeneta after over a decade at BIMCO, where he was responsible for analyzing commercial markets based on the global economic situation and its influence on trade. Prior to Sand’s Chief Shipping Analyst role at BIMCO, he worked with D/S NORDEN, a Danish shipping company operating in the dry cargo and tanker segments worldwide, as a Senior Analyst. Throughout his career, Sand has been regarded for his widely read articles and industry insights, as well as his regular appearances on global news networks such as CNN, BBC, CNBC and Bloomberg. He holds a Master’s in Economics from the University of Copenhagen.

“This is an exciting time to be joining a pioneer-leading company and I am fortunate to become a part of the Xeneta team at a time where the company is experiencing growth and momentum,” said Sand. “Xeneta’s groundbreaking freight rate data insights addresses industry pain points and I am eager to leverage my shipping and logistics expertise to help navigate such an unprecedented time that our sector is facing.”

As Chief Analyst, Peter Sand will be responsible for delivering expert insights to strengthen Xeneta’s state-of-the-art intelligence software for both ocean container and air freight. His analysis will be invaluable to the company’s strong portfolio of multi-billion dollar brands such as General Mills, Volvo, John Deere, Amer Sports, Rockwell Automation, Volvo and CEVA Logistics.

About Xeneta

Xeneta is the leading ocean freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry. Xeneta’s powerful reporting and analytics platform provides liner-shipping stakeholders the data they need to understand current and historical market behavior – reporting live on market average and low/high movements for both short and long-term contracts. Xeneta’s data is comprised of over 280 million contracted container and air freight rates and covers over 160,000 global trade routes. Xeneta is a privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, and regional offices in New York and Hamburg. To learn more, please visit www.xeneta.com.

