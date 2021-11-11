Xenia florist accused of jilting brides jailed in unrelated case

Nov. 11—A Xenia florist jailed Wednesday evening for missing a court hearing was sued earlier this fall by the Ohio Attorney General's Office following complaints she left brides without flowers for their weddings.

Desiree Ivy Pace, 38, was booked at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday on a failure to appear charge in the Greene County Jail. A Xenia Municipal Court judge issued a bench warrant on Sept. 21 after she did not appear for an Aug. 24 hearing in a passing bad checks case, court records show.

Her bond was set at $10,000 plus $64 in court costs.

The Ohio AG's civil lawsuit filed Sept. 22 in Greene County Common Pleas Court accuses Pace of scamming at least 48 customers out of more than $50,000.

Pace, who operated Flowers by Des, accepted money for weddings and other events but failed to provide the services, violating the Consumers Sale Practice Act. The business is no longer open, according to the attorney general's office.

Pace is facing one court of failure to deliver and misrepresenting the status of orders and refunds, according to the lawsuit.

A Butler County woman in September won a default judgment against Pace in small claims court because Pace either did not show up or respond to the case against her in Xenia Municipal Court.

The complaint was filed July 16 by the Liberty Twp. woman against Flowers by Des. The judge on Sept. 7 awarded the plaintiff $1,476.75, which included the damages and interest plus court costs, records show.