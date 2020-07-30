    Advertisement

    Xenia Hotels & Resorts: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

    The real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, said it had a funds from operations loss of $53 million, or 46 cents per share, in the period.

    The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 35 cents per share.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $99.1 million, or 88 cents per share.

    The real estate investment trust that owns hotels, based in Orlando, Florida, posted revenue of $14.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.1 million.

    The company's shares have decreased 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 60% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XHR

