Xenia Hotels & Resorts: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) on Monday reported a loss in a key measure in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, said it had a funds from operations loss of $27.8 million, or 24 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 28 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $24.3 million, or 22 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns hotels, based in Orlando, Florida, posted revenue of $75.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.6 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $94 million. Revenue was reported as $369.8 million.

The company's shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XHR

