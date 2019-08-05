Is Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Overpaying Its CEO?

Marcel Verbaas has been the CEO of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) since 2007. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Marcel Verbaas's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is worth US$2.5b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$5.4m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$800k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, and the median CEO total compensation was US$5.1m.

So Marcel Verbaas receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Xenia Hotels & Resorts has changed from year to year.

Is Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 15% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 8.9%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 40% over three years, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Marcel Verbaas is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

