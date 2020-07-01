Xenia Hotels & Resorts Successfully Amends Corporate Credit Agreements And Secured Mortgage Loans

ORLANDO, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") announced today that it has finalized amendments to each of its corporate credit agreements (the "Amendments"), including its $500 million senior revolving credit facility and four term loan facilities totaling $575 million, as well as modifications to seven of its eight secured mortgage loans.

Key highlights of the Amendments include:

Provides for waivers of the existing quarterly financial covenants beginning in the second quarter of 2020 through and including the first quarter of 2021, unless earlier terminated by the Company, and provide for a gradual return to original covenant levels by mid-2022

Extends the maturity date for the $175 million term loan from February 2021 to February 2022 , resulting in no debt maturities for the Company until 2022

term loan from to , resulting in no debt maturities for the Company until 2022 Allows the Company to maintain cash liquidity with no required immediate paydown on the revolving credit facility

Imposes certain additional restrictions and covenants through at least the first quarter of 2021 relating to dividends, share repurchases, the incurrence of additional debt or liens, acquisitions, capital expenditures, the addition of a minimum liquidity requirement, certain mandatory prepayment requirements, and equity pledges from subsidiaries that own certain of the assets in the unencumbered borrowing base, among other things

Additionally, the Company has completed loan modifications for seven of its eight secured mortgage loans. The terms of the modifications vary by lender, and include items such as the deferral of monthly interest and/or amortization payments for three to nine months, temporary elimination of requirements to make FF&E reserve contributions, ability to temporary utilize existing FF&E reserve funds for operating expenses, subject to certain restrictions and conditions, including requirements to replenish any funds used, waivers for existing quarterly financial covenants for one to three quarters, and adjustments to some covenant calculations following the waiver periods. The Company expects to complete a modification to its remaining mortgage loan in July.

Finally, consistent with prior updates, the Company has suspended its dividend and will not pay a second quarter dividend. The Company does not expect to pay a dividend for the balance of the year unless required to maintain REIT status.

"We would like to thank our bank group for their strong support of Xenia throughout the years and during these challenging times, as well as for their support on these amendments," commented Marcel Verbaas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xenia. "In addition, we are appreciative of our secured mortgage lenders for providing needed relief. The combination of debt service deferrals on the secured mortgage loans, as well as covenant waivers and the term loan maturity extension on our corporate credit facilities, helps provide us with additional financial flexibility during this global pandemic, which continues to have an unprecedented impact on the lodging industry."

