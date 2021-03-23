Xenia man charged with stealing more than $370,000 in disability benefits

Mar. 23—A Xenia man who is a former Dayton-area investment adviser was charged with Social Security fraud and making false statements in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Charles Severt Jr., 51, of Xenia, was charged with "stealing more than $370,000 in Social Security disability benefits and with making false statements related to stealing $20,000 from a Xenia church," the prosecutor's office said.

"According to court documents, in connection with his application for disability benefits, Severt allegedly stated that he had not worked since 2010 as the result of a shooting. In reality, it is alleged Severt had been working since at least 2014 in the tree trimming business," the office said in a press release.

Severt is also accused of stating under oath that his license was suspended not for not reporting income from flipping houses, the U.S. Attorney Office said, but actually was banned for life for stealing from the church.

"Fraudulently obtaining Social Security benefits is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and making false statements to the federal government carries a potential maximum penalty of five years in prison," the prosecutor's office said.