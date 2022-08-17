Xenia man headed to prison at least 15 years in child sex assault case

A 25-year-old Xenia man is on his way to prison for his plea of guilty in a child sex assault case, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

Timothy Hagler was sentenced Monday by Common Pleas Judge Adolfo Tornichio to 15 years to life for “rape of a child under 10,″ Prosecutor David Hayes’s office said in a prepared statement to media.

Hagler pleaded guilty on Aug. 11 and according to the terms of the offense, he must serve at least 15 years and he will be a Tier III sexual offender with lifetime registration requirements should he be paroled, according to the prosecutor’s office.

According to court documents, Hagler was with a minor child on several occasions between 2017 and 2021 while his family babysat the child in a home in Xenia. Hagler sexually assaulted the child repeatedly during that timeframe, which ended in 2021 when the child no longer visited the home.

The child disclosed the abuse in October 2021 and a Xenia police detective interviewed Hagler about the accusations. Hagler admitted to the assaults, according to the prosecutor’s office, and told police it happened “too many times to count.”

Hagler was arrested Dec. 10, 2021, and subsequently indicted on charges of rape offenses.

Hayes said his chief trial counsel Andrew Hunt and victim advocate Riki Karolyi worked to spare the child from having to testify in court. Hayes also praised the detective, Brian Atkins, for his skill in coaxing Hagler to confess.

"All that being said, however, it is the victim's courage in coming forward that has put Timothy Hagler behind bars," Hayes said.








