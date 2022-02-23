Xenia man sentenced to prison for stealing more than $370K in disability benefits

Feb. 23—A former investment adviser was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing more than $370,000 in Social Security disability benefits and for making false statements about the theft of $20,000 from a Xenia church, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker of the Southern District of Ohio announced Wednesday.

Charles Edward "Ed" Severt Jr., 52, was indicted and arrested in March 2021.

In connection with his application for disability benefits, Severt stated he had not worked since 2010 as the result of a shooting, but in reality Severt had been working since at least 2014 in a tree trimming business, according to court documents.

Severt also stated under oath that his license as an investment adviser was suspended for not reporting income from flipping houses. However, court records detail Severt was banned for life by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for stealing $20,000 from a church in Xenia, according to a release from Parker's office.

As part of Severt's sentence, he must pay more than $370,000 in restitution.

Severt was shot twice by in September 2010 by now ex-wife Leah Severt, who was sentenced to four years in prison. Leah Severt's boyfriend at the time, Mark Roysdon, who was a former Dayton and Miamisburg police officer, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for inciting his girlfriend to shoot her husband.