Xenia PD states officers were justified in use of force during February arrest

The Xenia Police Department has wrapped up a two-month-long investigation after they said a man assaulted officers and threatened to kill them.

On Feb. 4, next to the Xenia Police Station 30-year-old Joshua Jones wandered naked in 10-degree weather and ended up wearing handcuffs.

Two Xenia police officers were in the station’s parking lot when they said they saw Jones walk toward them.

The police report said Jones told the officer he was trying to catch a ride to the shelter.

While the officers waited for the ambulance they called for, police asked Jones to put his hands behind his back.

This is when the body camera video obtained by News Center 7 shows Jones starting to fight back.

Officers got Jones to the ground and told him to relax.

“I will tase you!” one officer said.

Officers then tased Jones as he continued to resist.

Officers asked him to roll on his stomach, but Jones got up and tried to run away.

Jones ended up falling into a snowbank just outside the officers, officers tried to get him on his stomach again.

Body camera footage shows an officer kicking Jones repeatedly.

They were eventually able to cuff him but Jones continued to fight back.

During the struggle, the police report states that Jones got a large cut on his forehead from an officer’s baton.

Minutes later medics arrived on the scene and gave Jones medication to help calm him down.

He was taken to Kettering Health Greene Memorial Hospital.

This started two months of investigation.

Now, Xenia PD has said officers were justified in their use of force, they outline 14 reasons in a memo to the Captain.

The reasons included Jones’ size, his mental state, his attempt to break the taser wire and physically resisting and assaulting officers.

Jones is currently being held in the Greene County Jail.