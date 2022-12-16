Xenia Police ask for help in identifying person of interest after gunfire hits house

Xenia Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest after a house was struck by gunfire Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Stelton Road around 8:55 p.m., according to a Xenia Police Division spokesperson.

When they arrived on scene, they saw the front of a home on 466 Stelton Road had been struck by different bullets.

They went through the front wall and picture window and entered into the house, the spokesperson said.

There were two residents inside the home when the bullets entered but neither person was hurt.

Surveillance videos from the area show a person wearing a dark colored hoodie, camouflage pants and basketball shoes walking behind the houses in the timeframe during which the shooting occurred, according the spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contract Xenia Police at (937) 376-7206.