Xenia Police say they are aware of protests over law enforcement initiative

Jul. 4—Xenia Police Division and other Greene County law enforcement agencies say they are aware that some people are protesting their participation in a statewide drug enforcement initiative called Operation Blue Light on June 22 and 23, according to a press release.

"The Xenia Police Division is aware of the concerns of a few citizens regarding this proactive drug enforcement detail, and who on Thursday, July 1, 2021 marched from Lexington Park to the Justice Center in protest," the press release said. "We continue to speak with the concerned citizens and invite meaningful, productive discussion on this topic. The Xenia Police Division appreciates the continued support of the community in our efforts to proactively remove illegal drugs from Xenia."

The Xenia Police Division, with assistance from the Greene County ACE Task Force, Greene County Sheriff's Office, and Beavercreek Police Department, patrolled known drug areas and did a high volume of traffic stops on those days to suppress drug trafficking activity, according to a press release.

On those days, officers made 52 traffic stops resulting in the confiscation of 1.8 grams of cocaine, 12.3 grams of crack cocaine, 33.1 grams of marijuana, eight THC vape cartridges, and two illegally possessed handguns.

Felony charges were filed against two people and several other new felony cases are pending or were referred to the prosecutor. Six people were arrested on warrants.

If you have any information about drug trafficking in Xenia, call the Greene County ACE Task force at 937 562- 7980 or leave a voicemail on the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.