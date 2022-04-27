Xenia Police Chief announces retirement

Xenia Police Chief Donald Person is retiring after nearly 50 years in law enforcement.

Person began is career in law enforcement in 1976 as a dispatcher. In September 1979, he was sworn in an officer with the Xenia Police Division.

Over the next 24 years, Person rose through the ranks. He was appointed Sergeant in 1987 and Lieutenant in 1992 before being sworn in as Police Chief in June 2003.

>> 3 Piqua officers injured after gun unintentionally fires inside police station Tuesday

He said it has been his “great honor” to serve the community for the last 46 years.

“I have been privileged to work with excellent officers, dispatchers and staff at the Xenia Police Division who serve with integrity and compassion every day and have always made me proud to be their Chief,” Person stated in a release.

Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman said Person’s contribution to the Xenia community during his career has been “immeasurable.”

>> USPS letter carrier robbed in Washington Twp.; mailbox keys stolen

“His institutional knowledge of Xenia and its operations along with his innovative spirit has helped to continue Xenia Police Division’s tradition of excellence. We thank Chief Person for his dedication not only to law enforcement, but to our community as a whole,” Merriman said.

Person will officially retire from his position on June 10, 2022. He will stay on with the Police Division through September to help the transition with the next Police Chief.

The selection process for the city’s next Police Chief is ongoing.







