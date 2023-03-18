Xenia police looking for information related to trailer theft

Xenia Police are looking for information related to the theft of a trailer this week.

Officers responded on March 15 to a report of a trailer theft at a business on Cincinnati Avenue in Xenia, according to social media.

The Xenia Police Department is encouraging anyone who is familiar with the truck or the truck’s owner to contact the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206.

You can also leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.

Photo from: Xenia Police Division

Photo from: Xenia Police Division



