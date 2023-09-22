Xenia police seek help identifying arson suspect
The Xenia Police Department is investigating an alleged arson.
Evans' lawyer also represented women in cases against Larry Nassar.
The Alameda County Medical Examiner & Coroner confirms to Yahoo that the "Euphoria" actor died from an accidental overdose. He had multiple drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, in his system.
The fallout for Brand has been swift, as the London police investigate him, his tour has been suspended and much of his content has been blocked or removed.
Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.
Police are “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death."
Google is developing an AI-powered microscope that incorporates intelligence enhancements to overlay visual indicators in real-time, allegedly making it easier to classify samples and identify cancer cells. The tool is being prototyped and rolled in partnership with the Department of Defense.
Social engineering psychologically manipulates a target into doing what the attacker wants, or giving up information that they shouldn’t.
Brown and his mother, Myrtle, were reported missing Saturday before police found Myrtle's body near her home.
Apple is prepping a software update to address alleged radiation concerns regarding the three-year-old iPhone 12s after French regulators released a statement alleging that the phone exceeds proper radiation levels. France’s radiation watchdog (ANFR) went as far as to suggest that Apple should stop selling the phones.
European authorities have found that Twitter had violated General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules when it comes to how it processes its younger users' personal data.
Famed action star couldn't understand why everyone was laughing during the premiere of his breakout 1998 blockbuster.
Google will pay $93 million in a settlement it reached with the California Attorney General over claims the tech giant illegally collects consumer data relevant to a user's location without consent.
Federal PLUS Loans are a type of federal student loan for parents and graduate students, but they have the highest rates of any federal loan.
The US Senate is investigating Elon Musk's decision to not extend Starlink satellite internet coverage to enable a Ukraine attack on Russian warship near Crimea.
A 14-year-old white boy indicted last month on charges of attempted murder of a Black teen was released from jail this week pending a trial. Given the circumstances of the incident, some have questioned why hate crime charges have not been brought.
Before CD Projekt Red releases Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion, it will first roll out an update that brings massive changes to the action role-playing game.
To post or not to post? One woman is receiving mixed responses after taking to TikTok to recount a "sinister" conversation she overheard. The post Woman’s TikTok storytime about overhearing ‘sinister’ bridesmaids gossiping about a bride prompts debate appeared first on In The Know.
The Tesla CEO said following a summit of tech titans that he thought a new AI agency could be created in the vein of the FAA or the SEC "to insure companies take actions that are safe and in the interests of the general public."
Binalyze, a London-based startup building a toolset for digital forensics and incident response, this week announced that it raised $19 million in a Series A round led by Molten Ventures with participation from Cisco Investments, Citibank Ventures and Deutsche Bank Ventures. Founder and CEO Emre Tinaztepe says that the tranche, which brings Binalyze's total raised to $30.5 million, will be put toward -- in his own words -- "reacting to market conditions effectively" and "continuing to rapidly scale." "The mission was -- and still is -- to disrupt and innovate the digital forensics industry to make forensics accessible to a broader set of use cases," Tinaztepe told TechCrunch in an email interview.