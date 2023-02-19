Xenia police seek public’s help identifying woman suspected of stealing packages
Xenia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is suspected of stealing packages from a front porch.
Video captured on a home security camera shows the woman walking up the driveway and taking two Amazon packages off the porch.
>> 1 arrested, charged for breaking into Springfield home
Police said the theft happened around 2:55 p.m. on Feb. 10.
Anyone who knows the woman is asked to contact Sgt. Miller at 937-347-1657 or the tip line at 937-347-1623.
People can also message Xenia police with tips on their Facebook page.
Do you know this person? On 2/10/23, she stole two Amazon packages that were delivered and left on the porch. If you know who she is, please contact Sgt. Miller at 937-347-1657 or the tip line at 937-347-1623. You can also send us a message on Facebook.
Posted by Xenia Police Division on Thursday, February 16, 2023