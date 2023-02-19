Xenia police seek public’s help identifying woman suspected of stealing packages

Xenia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is suspected of stealing packages from a front porch.

Video captured on a home security camera shows the woman walking up the driveway and taking two Amazon packages off the porch.

>> 1 arrested, charged for breaking into Springfield home

Police said the theft happened around 2:55 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Anyone who knows the woman is asked to contact Sgt. Miller at 937-347-1657 or the tip line at 937-347-1623.

People can also message Xenia police with tips on their Facebook page.