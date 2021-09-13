Xenia Police: semi-truck struck by rock on U.S. 35

Sep. 13—Xenia Police are investigating after they were called Friday morning to a report of rocks being thrown onto U.S. 35.

Police say they spoke to a semi-truck driver who said that his truck was hit by a large rock.

"The truck had a significant scratch on the passenger side of the truck, consistent with a rock being thrown and striking the truck," the police said in a Facebook post. "Officers located a large number of rocks in the westbound lanes, underneath the Bellbrook Ave. overpass."

A resident in the area told police that they observed two people, one male and one female, running from the scene, the police said. They asked anyone with information to contact them at 937-376-7207 or at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623.