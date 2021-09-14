Xenia Police: semitruck struck by rock on U.S. 35

Sep. 13—Xenia police are investigating after they were called Friday morning to a report of rocks thrown onto U.S. 35.

One large rock hit a semitruck, the driver told police.

"The truck had a significant scratch on the passenger side of the truck, consistent with a rock being thrown and striking the truck," the police said in a Facebook post. "Officers located a large number of rocks in the westbound lanes, underneath the Bellbrook Ave. overpass."

A resident in the area reported observing two people, one male and one female, running from the scene, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 937-376-7207 or at the Xenia police tip line at 937-347-1623.