Xenia schools hires new treasurer

Feb. 14—Xenia Schools Board of Education has hired Thomas Massie, the district's interim treasurer, as its full-time treasurer for the next three years beginning Aug. 1.

Massie has been with Xenia Community Schools for nine years and served as assistant treasurer from January 2022 until his appointment as Interim Treasurer by the Board in June 2023.

Prior to that, Massie was a math and science teacher at Warner Middle School from 2015-2022. He has a master's degree in education from Wright State University and an associate degree in applied business accounting.

He completed his 300-hour Treasurer Internship with Carolyn Huber, former XCS Treasurer, and has his Ohio Administrative Specialist License in curriculum.

Huber left the district in March 2023 to take a treasurer position at Wayne Local Schools and the district used a Shared Resource Center contract to hire Sam Braun for interim treasurer services. Tom Massie was appointed by the board as interim treasurer in June 2023.