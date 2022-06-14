Xenia teen charged in Springfield shooting

Jun. 13—A 17-year-old Xenia boy is in custody after a shooting in Springfield on Sunday afternoon.

The teen faces charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging across a roadway, according to the Springfield Police Division.

The Springfield police described the shooting as random. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Hobbes Avenue on the call of a shooting around 5 p.m. Sunday.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man was shot by a person driving by in a gold-colored car, according to call logs. The caller said the man was bleeding and had been shot in his side, but was still conscious and able to walk around at the time.

Police did not release the ID of the minor as of Monday afternoon.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, according to call logs. The man was discharged from the hospital as of Monday, according to the hospital.