A Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) insider increased their holdings by 16% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XERS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Xeris Biopharma Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO Paul Edick bought US$140k worth of shares at a price of US$1.40 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.33). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Paul Edick was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Paul Edick bought 120.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$1.41. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Xeris Biopharma Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Xeris Biopharma Holdings insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$3.7m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Xeris Biopharma Holdings Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Xeris Biopharma Holdings insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Xeris Biopharma Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

