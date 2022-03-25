Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.25

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Xerox Holdings Corporation's (NASDAQ:XRX) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 2nd of May. The dividend yield will be 5.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Xerox Holdings Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. While Xerox Holdings is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 14.2% based on recent performance. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

Xerox Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.9% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Xerox Holdings' EPS has declined at around 14% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Our Thoughts On Xerox Holdings' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Xerox Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

