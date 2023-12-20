Xfinity data breach affects nearly 36 million customers, including Florida's. What to do

If you use Xfinity for your internet, TV or home security, you should change your password immediately and keep an eye on your credit reports. The company reported a data breach Monday of almost all of its nearly 36 million customers, including those in Florida.

Comcast, the parent company of Xfinity, sent a notice to customers Monday saying there was "unauthorized access to its internal systems" as a result of a vulnerability in software from cloud computing company Citrix, which is used by Xfinity. Xfinity said it began notifying customers of the breach through its website, email and news media.

The company said the unauthorized users had access to its internal systems between Oct. 16-19 and they discovered the "suspicious activity" during a routine cybersecurity exercise on Oct. 25. Xfinity says it notified federal law enforcement, initiated an investigation and determined the information was likely acquired.

What information was acquired in the Xfinity data breach?

Xfinity said it concluded on Dec. 6 that the information acquired by hackers included usernames and hashed passwords, and for some customers, other information may have also been included, such as names, contact information, last four digits of Social Security numbers, dates of birth and/or secret questions and answers.

How many Xfinity customers are affected?

Comcast said in a filing with the Maine attorney general's office that the hack affected 35.8 million people.

The company has more than 32 million broadband customers, according to its most recent earnings report.

What should Xfinity customers do?

The next time you log into your Xfinity account you'll be prompted to change your password. Additionally, the company "strongly recommends" that customers enable two-factor or multi-factor authentication to secure their account, and suggests that if you use the same password at any other sites you should change those as well.

"While Xfinity advises customers not to re-use passwords across multiple accounts, the company is recommending that customers change passwords for other accounts for which they use the same username and password or security question," the company said in a note to its customers.

For more information, customers can call Xfinity's call center at 888-799-2560 toll-free for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information is also available online at www.xfinity.com/dataincident.

What Florida cities have Xfinity?

Xfinity's website lists more than 85 Florida cities with Xfinity stores and includes mobile, cable TV, internet and security services.

How could the Xfinity data breach hurt me?

Aside from someone having access to your account, hackers can use personal information gained from data breaches to commit fraud or identity theft. Xfinity advises vigilance.

"In general, you should remain vigilant for incidents of fraud and identity theft by reviewing account statements and monitoring your credit reports. You are entitled to a free copy of your credit report annually. To obtain your credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com, call toll-free 1-877-322-8228, or mail an Annual Credit Report Request Form (available at www.annualcreditreport.com) to: Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta, GA, 30348-5281. You can also purchase a copy of your credit report or contact the three major credit reporting bureaus at:"

Equifax : PO Box 740241 Atlanta, GA 30374, 888-378-4329

Experian : PO Box 2002 Allen, TX 75013. 888-397-3742

TransUnion: PO Box 1000 Chester, PA 19016, 800-888-4213

Report any actual or suspected identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission (www.identitytheft.gov) and local law enforcement. You may also consider placing a security freeze on your credit reports or a fraud alert on your file, free of charge.

