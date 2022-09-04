Xi to Give Boost to China Stocks But Not Yuan: MLIV Pulse

Charlotte Yang and Tania Chen
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A record third term in office for President Xi Jinping is expected to give China’s beleaguered stock market a welcome boost, but investors look wary.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yuan will continue to slide, while the property market crisis will fester for at least another 12 months, majority of MLIV Pulse survey respondents predict, making them more bearish on the world’s second-largest economy than they were in May.

“China obviously is grappling with a slowdown of some generational importance,” John Woods, Credit Suisse Asia Pacific chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg TV. “The China story is really contingent on policy support.”

A majority of the 451 survey contributors see Chinese equities gaining ahead of and over the six months following the confirmation of President Xi’s third term in power. Market watchers expect the Communist Party congress, scheduled to take place in mid-October, to remove any uncertainty about China’s leadership reshuffle, economic priorities and Covid policy direction.

China’s stock market has been among the worst performing globally this year as an array of factors from the ongoing property crisis to worries over growth, Covid Zero strategy and regulatory uncertainty weigh on the sentiment. The benchmark index tracking onshore shares is down more than 30% from a 2021 peak.

“It's been quite volatile,” Nisa Leung of Qiming Venture Partners said on Bloomberg TV. “There is still a lot of opportunities.”

Even key earnings beats and stimulus efforts like a surprise rate cut have failed to generate optimism as traders see persistent Covid lockdowns standing in the way of any meaningful recovery.

China’s Milestone Moment for Markets Is Now a Distant Memory

The real estate woes, in particular, are stoking concern about liquidity and indebtedness -- and the extent to which that will impact other parts of the world’s second-largest economy. Despite a slew of government policies in recent months to prop up the sector, the majority of the poll respondents believe Beijing will be unable to stop the home market crisis in the next 12 months.

“The downside risks for the sector are decelerating, but it takes time to restore market confidence,” said Banny Lam, head of research at CEB International Investment Corp.

Regulatory uncertainty is another reason stopping investors from betting on China. About two thirds of investors said they have reduced or closed their exposure to China due to regulatory risks.

Tech behemoths have been particularly hurt by Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on private enterprises, one aimed at curbing their market influence and monopolistic practices. A gauge tracking Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong is down more than 25% this year.

Investors are also very bearish on the yuan. The currency has already fallen 8% against the dollar this year and saw a sharp selloff last month when the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly cut rates.

Amid Wall Street forecasts that the yuan will touch 7 per dollar -- a key psychological breach that could trigger capital outflows -- the survey suggested it is more likely to hit 7.20 before 6.50.

That’s likely predicated on a strong belief there are more gains ahead in the short term for the greenback, as a significant majority sees the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index higher in a month’s time.

Dollar Gauge Rallies to Record High as Yen Cracks Key 140 Mark

With negative sentiment swirling around fresh lockdowns to curb Covid in China’s southwestern megacity of Chengdu, the backdrop of a weak currency lends little conviction for foreign investors to pick up the nation’s government debt either. The majority of those surveyed said they thought Treasuries would offer better value over the next 12 months.

China’s 10-year benchmark note now yields about a 60 basis point discount to its equivalent in the US, a far cry from last year, when investors bought the bonds at a record pace, hailing them as an alternative safe haven due to their lack of correlation with global assets.

The Chinese Communist Party’s twice-a-decade leadership congress next month could bring some adjustments in Covid restrictions, which “would be great for markets globally,” Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV.

Citigroup Inc. strategists also see the possibility of positive developments for China investors coming out of the plenum, including a more definitive action plan to scale out of the Covid Zero strategy. Still, a team including Jamie Fahy don’t see much of an impact this year.

“These measures are most likely a 2023 theme once the politics have settled,” Citigroup analysts said.

Join us on Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m. Hong Kong time (7:30 a.m. London) for a discussion of the survey results with Becky Liu, managing director, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank, Simon Flint, a Markets Live strategist at Bloomberg News, and Sofia Horta e Costa, chief correspondent for Chinese markets for Bloomberg News. For more markets analysis, see the MLIV blog.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Markets Scream Warning Over New UK Prime Minister’s Mammoth Task

    (Bloomberg) -- A currency near the lowest in decades, an unprecedented surge in government borrowing costs and record underperformance in domestic stocks -- such is the dismal scene in markets that awaits Britain’s next prime minister.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes

  • Face The Nation: Patrick, Focus Group, Holt, Kornbluh

    Missed the second half of the show? The latest on former Gov. Deval Patrick who talks about Biden, Trump and the next generation, a focus group of Trump voters on the FBI search, 2020 and the midterms, and tracing the links between the internet and extremism.

  • A Slowing China Helps Rein In Inflation Around the World

    China is a key factor in falling costs for energy and commodities, but domestic factors are still keeping U.S. inflation high.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • EV Battery Maker ProLogium Considers UK for $8 Billion Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology Co. is considering the UK among the potential sites for an $8 billion factory that would build a promising but unproven new generation of cells for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at C

  • Suntory eyes U.S. canned cocktail push as young Japanese shun booze

    Japanese drinks giant Suntory Inc last year debuted a strong, lemony brew in Australia that quickly became the top seller in the canned cocktail market there. Now the company is aiming to replicate that success in North America, critical to its aim in becoming the global leader in the fastest growing alcoholic drinks segment. Expanding overseas is also a matter of survival for Japanese drinks companies facing aging market at home and a shift away from alcohol among younger people.

  • After recent bumps in the road, perspective on Sandy Alcantara’s path to potential Cy Young Award

    There have been multiple points throughout this season that Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has looked like the runaway choice for the National League Cy Young Award.

  • Horrible News for Bed, Bath & Beyond

    It is Gustavo Arnal, 52, who allegedly jumped from the 18th floor of this building on September 2, says the newspaper citing police sources. "Prior to Avon, Mr. Arnal was CFO, International Divisions and Global Functions at Walgreens Boots Alliance."

  • Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government expects to receive a large revenue boost by tapping windfall profits generated by energy companies if they keep benefiting from disruptions in Europe’s electricity market, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGerma

  • Japan's services sector shrinks for first time in five months in August - PMI

    Japan's services sector activity shrank for the first time in five months in August as a resurgence of COVID-19 infections hurt demand, a business survey showed. The contraction shows that a recovery of the world's third-largest economy remains fragile at best and is worrying at a time when the global growth outlook is turning increasingly pessimistic. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to a seasonally adjusted 49.5, marking the first contraction since March.

  • Argentina Creates New Foreign Exchange Rate for Soy Exporters

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced Sunday a special exchange rate for the country’s soy producers in a bid to incentivize exports, shore up central bank reserves and avoid a currency devaluation. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at C

  • The iconic Boeing 747 was retired by most airlines during the pandemic, but it's still used by world governments. See the countries flying the jumbo jet.

    The latest nation to take ownership of the Queen of the Skies is Egypt, which was the mystery buyer of an old 747 from Boeing in 2021.

  • Barack Obama is now halfway to an EGOT after winning an Emmy for narrating a Netflix documentary series

    Former President Barack Obama won the "Outstanding Narrator" Emmy on Saturday for his work on the Netflix docuseries "Our Great National Parks."

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC Building

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal fell to his death from a skyscraper in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood on Friday. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanThe Union, New Jersey-based

  • Germany Agrees on Gas Relief Package for Businesses, Consumers

    Berlin’s new package of measures, worth $64.7 billion, represents its latest attempt to shield the country from the fallout of Russia’s economic war on the West and from rising inflation.

  • Trey Hendrickson says Vonn Bell is major reason he joined Bengals

    A revealing note from Trey Hendrickson about why he came to Cincinnati.

  • Chip Downturn to Fuel More Taiwan Dollar Losses as Exports Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- The Taiwan dollar’s fortunes look set to take a turn for the worse as slowing export growth and a resurgent greenback weigh on the currency.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanEquity outflows and tensions in

  • The Alieno Unum is purported to be a 5,221-horsepower EV funded by its own crypto. We tried to get to the bottom of this $2.7 million hypercar.

    The Croatian hypercar takes the crown as the most powerful (1,813 horsepower) and fastest (258 miles per hour) production car in the world. Unum is the second hypercar designed by Alieno, a virtually unknown Bulgarian company. In 2018, 3D renderings of its first model — Alieno Arcanum — were unveiled, but the car still hasn’t seen the light of day.

  • Porsche Family to Acquire More Than 25% of the Car Maker as IPO Nears

    Volkswagen plans to discuss the sports-car brand’s listing on Monday and says shares could begin trading at the end of the month.

  • Saudi Central Bank Hires Crypto Chief to Boost Digital Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanSaudi Arabia’s banking regulator recently appointed Mohsen AlZahrani to lead its virtual assets and central bank digital currency program in a sign of the Gulf state’s pot