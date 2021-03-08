China to Beef Up Legal Tool Kit; Grim Day for Stocks: NPC Update

China to Beef Up Legal Tool Kit; Grim Day for Stocks: NPC Update

Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- China will upgrade its “legal tool kit” in order to oppose foreign sanctions, interference and long arm jurisdiction, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress, said in a work report on the fourth day of the annual session of the top legislative body.

Among other highlights on Monday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she is unsure if upcoming legislative elections will be delayed again, as Chinese lawmakers work behind closed doors in Beijing to curb opposition candidates’ influence over future votes. The election overhaul announced Friday by the NPC will require Hong Kong to enact “more than 20 pieces of principle and subsidiary legislation,” Lam said Monday after returning from Beijing.

In a Q&A with Herman Hu, the delegate representing Hong Kong and head of Ryoden Development Ltd. said public actions and statements can be used to evaluate patriots. Chinese lawmakers are set to approve an election overhaul this week at the NPC.

It was a grim day for the nation’s stock markets on Monday, with the CSI 300 Index entering a correction amid concerns about liquidity conditions and lofty valuations in some of the recently favored stocks. The market is still assessing what to make of the targets and goals announced at the NPC and interpreting expected impact on shares, said Fu Lichun, co-founder at Shenzhen Yuntai Investment Management Co. “That has added to the persistent issue of high valuations and people may be selling on the news.”

What to Know:

Click here for more coverage of this year’s NPCFull Reports from NPC: Work on Legislative Affairs; Top CourtA QuickTake explainer on the NPCBloomberg Intelligence reaction to GDP goal; more hereA look at China’s green goals

Latest developments: (Time-stamps are local time in Beijing)

Upcoming Events: Ministers’ Presser Ongoing

Monday 4:30 p.m.: Ministers from the technology ministry, commerce ministry and industry & information technology ministry speak to reportersThursday, 3 p.m.: NPC closing session. Delegates will vote on work reports, 14th Five-Year Plan, and other legislative revisions including decision on revising Hong Kong’s electoral systemTo be confirmed: Thursday after NPC closes - Premier Li Keqiang to speak to reporters

China’s R&D Spending to Reach $580b by 2025: NDRC Official (Monday 11:58 a.m.)

China’s R&D spending will reach 3.76 trillion yuan by 2025 based on the average annual growth target of more than 7% outlined in the latest five-year plan, National Development and Reform Commission Vice Chairman Hu Zucai said at a briefing in Beijing on Monday.

China Aims to Match Economic Growth with Potential: NDRC Official (Monday 11:53 a.m.)

China still has a GDP target for the 14th five-year plan period, but the way how the target is expressed has changed, Hu Zucai, the deputy director of the NDRC, says at the briefing. Not setting a specific numeric target for GDP growth in the five-year plan leaves room to adjust in response to great uncertainties in the internal and external environment in the next 5 years. Hu said.

China Gives Nuclear Power a Fresh Push in Drive to Go Green (Monday 11:19 a.m.)

China is offering new backing for the development of nuclear power as a key tool in its drive to cut carbon emissions. The nation will promote the construction of coastal nuclear power plants and aims to have 70 gigawatts of generation capacity by 2025 from about 50 gigawatts at the end of last year, according to the latest five-year plan presented Friday to the NPC. That would equate to about 20 new reactors.

China Has Considered Virus, Recovery Situations in 2021 Targets (Monday 10:44 a.m.)

Chinese authorities took the economic recovery and virus situation into account when setting the nation’s 2021 targets, said NDRC Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe. The nation’s top economic planner also said at a briefing that China will roll out a five-year plan for new infrastructure this year and deepen hukou reform, including lowering requirements to obtain the residency certificates.

