China will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says

Opening ceremony of Chinese Communist Party Congress
93
Yew Lun Tian
·2 min read

By Yew Lun Tian

BEIJING (Reuters) -It is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the right to use force but will strive for a peaceful resolution, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of a major party meeting.

China views democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei, which rejects the sovereignty claims and says only the island's people have the right to decide their future.

Tensions rose dramatically in August after China staged war games near Taiwan following the visit to Taipei of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Those military activities have continued though at a reduced pace.

In a speech opening the ruling Communist Party's 20th party congress in Beijing, Xi said China always "respected, cared for and benefited" Taiwan's people and was committed to promoting economic and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.

"Resolving the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people's own business, and it up to the Chinese people to decide," he said.

"We insist on striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and best efforts, but we will never promise to give up the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures."

That option is aimed at "interference" by external forces and a "very small number" of Taiwan independence supporters rather than the vast majority of the Taiwanese people, Xi said.

"The historical wheels of national reunification and national rejuvenation are rolling forward, and the complete reunification of the motherland must be achieved, and it must be achieved!" to added, to a long round of applause.

In her national day speech on Monday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said war between Taiwan and China was "absolutely not an option" and reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing.

China refuses to speak to Tsai, considering her a separatist.

Beijing has offered Taiwan a "one country, two systems" model of autonomy, the same formula it uses for Hong Kong. But all mainstream Taiwanese political parties have rejected that proposal and it has almost no public support, according to opinion polls.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Lukashenko announces that Putin fired dozens of missiles on 10 October due to explosion at Crimean Bridge

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 14:11 Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has announced that Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 10 October in response to the damage dealt to the Kerch Bridge.

  • Ukrainians raise 150 million in less than two days to buy Shahed Hunters

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2022, 20:38 In less than two days, Ukrainians have raised UAH 150 million for Shahed Hunters, anti-drone systems that will help destroy Russian drones. Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram Quote: "Monobank, Lachen and UNITED24 have collected UAH 150 million for a powerful anti-drone system in less than two days.

  • Biden blasted for telling young girl 'no serious guys until you're 30': 'Creepy Joe is at it again'

    President Joe Biden received pushback from conservatives on social media after telling a young teen not to date any serious guys until she's 30 years old.

  • Xi: China Committed to Deepening Reform, Opening Up

    Chinese President Xi Jinping says the country must stick with socialist market economy, high-level opening up, and dual circulation strategies in growing its economy. (Translated excerpt)(Source: CCTV via APTN)

  • Erdogan tells government to start work on Russian gas hub

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backs the Kremlin's idea of creating an international gas hub in Turkey and wants his government to quickly present implementation plans, Turkish media reported Friday.

  • Xi vows to prioritise environment, protect nature and promote green lifestyles

    President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China will give priority to environmental protection and promoting green lifestyles, and that the conservation of nature was an essential part of building a modern socialist country. In a speech opening the twice-a-decade ruling Communist Party Congress, Xi said China had made progress in tackling environmental problems over the last 10 years and vowed to "basically eliminate" heavy air and water pollution while bringing soil contamination under control. "Ecological and environmental protection has undergone a historical, transformational and comprehensive change - our motherland's skies are bluer, the mountains are greener and the water is clearer," Xi told more than 2,300 delegates.

  • Russia's oil exports would still make Moscow a profit even with a $60 price cap in place, Janet Yellen says

    Russia has historically been willing to supply its crude in the $60 range, the US Treasury boss said, though the G7 price cap level is not yet set.

  • Russians increasing military contingent in occupied Severodonetsk

    The contingent of Russian troops is increasing in the temporarily occupied Severodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, the head of the city military-civilian administration Oleksandr Stryuk said on Ukrainian national television on Oct. 15.

  • Lukashenko says Putin ‘never intended’ to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has never had any intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Belarusian state-owned media outlet Belta quoted Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko as saying on Oct. 14.

  • Musk: will keep funding Starlink for Ukraine, cites need for 'good deeds'

    Musk tweeted: "the hell with it … even though starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding ukraine govt for free". Musk said on Friday that SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine.

  • Yellowstone to reopen northeast entrance 4 months after record floods

    Yellowstone National Park will fully reopen Northeast Entrance Road to vehicle traffic Saturday, four months after devastating floods cut off one of the park's main arteries and isolated the small towns that serve as gateways into a northern section full of wildlife. The northeast gate near Cooke City and Silver Gate, Mont., will open to vehicle traffic at 8 a.m. Saturday for the first time since the massive flooding in June, the National Park Service said Thursday. Other than a small section ne

  • President Xi sees trade restrictions on China ‘as a major confrontation,’ former ambassador says

    Former United States Ambassador to China Max Baucus joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Chinese President Xi Jinping, the expectations for China's pivotal national congress, trade restrictions, Chinese inflation, and where the relationship with the U.S. stands.

  • Putin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly Failed

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomySecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedA $25 Billion Grocery Deal Takes Fight to WalmartEven before sanctions cut off access to vital components and technologies for President Vladimir Putin’s defense industry, an internal Russian gove

  • Zelenskiy: Ukraine troops hold key town, Russia firing more missiles

    Ukrainian troops are still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Zelenskiy, speaking in an evening address, also said Russian missiles and drones had continued to hit Ukrainian cities, causing destruction and casualties. Although Ukrainian troops have recaptured thousands of square kilometres (miles) of land in recent offensives in the east and south, officials say progress is likely to slow once Kyiv's forces meet more determined resistance.

  • China congress: Xi Jinping defends zero-Covid as party meeting opens

    Delegates in Beijing are expected to hand him a historic third term as party leader.

  • The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyA new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly-mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SAR-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB in many ways

  • Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now

    In 2018, Brian Kemp spent much of his campaign for Georgia governor in Stacey Abrams’ shadow as the Democratic Party star tried to become the nation's first Black female governor. Then, halfway through his term, the Republican governor became the target of Donald Trump’s wrath when the defeated president threatened retribution after Kemp certified Democrat Joe Biden’s slate of presidential electors in Georgia.

  • Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine

    (Reuters) -Gunmen shot dead 11 people at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, the defence ministry said, in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin's forces since the invasion of Ukraine. RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying 15 other people were wounded in the shooting on Saturday, in Russia's southwestern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine, when two men gunned down a group who had volunteered to take part in the war. "A terrible event happened on our territory, on the territory of one of the military units," the governor of Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said early on Sunday.

  • Japan to End Restrictions on Women Remarrying After Divorce

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is set to change a 19th-century law deciding the paternity of a child born after divorce, in a bid to reduce the number of babies who remain unregistered and face difficulty in accessing healthcare and education. Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsUndervalued US Stocks Could Soar 30

  • The Mysterious ‘Fifth Evangelist’ Who Created the Bible as We Know It

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; GettyIf you were traveling through the verdant Ethiopian highlands, then you might make a stop at the Abba Gärima monastery about three miles east of Adwa in the northernmost part of the country. If you were a man—and you’d have to be to gain entry into the Orthodox monastery—then you might be permitted to look at the Abba Gärima Gospel books. These exquisitely illuminated manuscripts are the earliest evidence of the art of the Christian Aksu