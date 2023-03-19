Xi: China's proposal on Ukraine reflects unity of global views

FILE PHOTO: Closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing
32
Reuters
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that Beijing's proposal on how to solve the Ukraine crisis reflects global views and seeks to neutralise consequences, but acknowledged that the solutions are not easy.

In an article published at the start of his visit to Moscow - the first by a world leader since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President Vladimir Putin - Xi also called for "pragmatism" on Ukraine.

The China proposal, a 12-point paper released last month, represents "as much as possible the unity of the world community's views," Xi wrote in an article in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, a daily published by the Russian government, according to Reuters' translation from Russian.

"The document serves as a constructive factor in neutralizing the consequences of the crisis and promoting a political settlement. Complex problems do not have simple solutions."

Xi has been seeking to present China as a global peace maker and project it as a responsible great power. China has publicly remained neutral in the Ukraine conflict, while criticising Western sanctions against Russia and reaffirming its close ties with Moscow.

The United States and NATO have recently accused China of considering supplying arms to Russia and warned Beijing against such a move. China has dismissed the accusations.

A peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine, Xi wrote, would also "ensure the stability of global production and supply chains."

He called for a "rational way" out of the crisis, which would be "found if everyone is guided by the concept of common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security, and continue dialogue and consultations in an equal, prudent and pragmatic manner."

Xi said that his trip to Russia is aimed at strengthening the friendship between the two countries, "an all-encompassing partnership and strategic interaction," in a world threatened by "acts of hegemony, despotism and bullying."

"There is no universal model of government and there is no world order where the decisive word belongs to a single country," Xi wrote. "Global solidarity and peace without splits and upheavals is in the common interests of all mankind."

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Ronald Popeski in Winnipeg and Nick Starkov in Kyiv; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Putin to welcome China's Xi to Moscow at critical moment

    Three days after being accused by an international tribunal of war crimes in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be looking more than ever for a show of solidarity from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping when he welcomes him to Moscow on Monday. Xi will be the first world leader to shake Putin's hand since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since the start of the war. Russia will present Xi's trip - his first since securing an unprecedented third term this month - as evidence that it has a powerful friend prepared to stand with it against a hostile West that it says is trying in vain to isolate and defeat it.

  • ON THE HILL: Analyzing ICC issuing arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin

    The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. National security expert Rebecca Grant joins the show to break down what the means, and what happens next.

  • Justice ministers meet in London to build support for ICC after Putin warrant

    Justice ministers from around the world will meet in London on Monday to discuss scaling up support for the International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant last week for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ICC accused Putin of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Moscow rejects the charges, calling the move unacceptable and saying it has no legal force in Russia which is not an ICC member.

  • Russian police platoon commander dies after car blown up in occupied Kherson Oblast

    A platoon commander of the Russian-occupation police force has been killed in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast, regional council member Sergiy Khlan reported on Facebook on March 19.

  • Vulcan Facility Seizure Adds to Tension Between US and Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- The seizure of a US company’s marine terminal in Mexico has drawn criticism from a US senator and risks sparking more tension between the two nations amid spats over energy and security. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • The early universe was crammed with stars 10,000 times the size of our sun, new study suggests

    When the universe's first stars emerged from the cosmic dark ages, they ballooned to 10,000 times the mass of Earth's sun, new research suggests.

  • Trump says Biden ‘stuffed’ Manhattan DA’s office to pursue Stormy Daniels case

    Former President Trump on Sunday accused President Biden of having ‘stuffed’ the Manhattan District Attorney’s office probing a hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels with officials from the Department of Justice, despite it being a city-run office. Trump’ took to his Truth Social platform to claim Biden “’stuffed’ the D.A.’s Office with…

  • Kremlin already looking for Putin replacement after ICC arrest warrant – HUR

    After the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kremlin mandarins have started to look for a successor, Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) spokesman Andriy Yusov said on Ukrainian national television on March 19.

  • Ukrainian defenders destroy over 50 Russian tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery systems

    The Russian occupiers have lost at least 21 tanks and 23 armoured combat vehicles in the war in the past 24 hours. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.

  • Putin's claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is especially absurd given its history

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed the war on Ukraine is a 'peacekeeping mission.' Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via APRussian President Vladimir Putin justifies his war on Ukraine as a peacekeeping mission, a “denazification” of the country. In his address to the Russian people on Feb. 24, 2022, Putin said the purpose was to “protect people” who had been “subjected to bullying and genocide … for the last eight years. And for this we will strive for the demilitarizati

  • 9 Republicans pull support from South Carolina bill allowing the death penalty for abortion

    Nine South Carolina Republicans who had co-sponsored a bill that could penalize abortion with the death penalty have pulled their support.

  • Erdogan Turns to Jets to Boost Support in Turkey’s Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey unveiled a model of its first fighter jet this weekend, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended events celebrating the country’s military history and his own role in building up its defense industry.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferSwitzerland

  • At the China-Russia Border, the Xi-Putin Partnership Shows Signs of Fraying

    The meeting between the two leaders this week is expected to showcase unity, but a view of cities along the border reveals divisions that challenge the relationship.

  • Stubborn Germany is weakening Europe’s most powerful economy

    It was one of the great German inventions. It was the foundation of the country’s economic success. And it still accounts for more than a million jobs, sustains some of its largest companies, and embodies much of its national as well as economic identity.

  • Russia’s ‘mechanical’ tactics making it impossible for it to capture Bakhmut, Ukrainian military says

    Russian invasion forces are unable to complete their tactical operation to capture Bakhmut, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevatyi said on Ukrainian national television on March 19.

  • ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin

    ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin

  • A Ukrainian soldier wondered if the Russians advancing on Bakhmut are on drugs: 'Otherwise, how can they go to certain death?'

    No evidence has emerged that Russia or the Wagner Group have given its soldiers drugs. But it's not the first time Ukrainian soldiers have wondered about it.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly flew with Russian pilots in the Navy and with NASA, and he said the Russian fighter jet running into a US drone shows 'how incompetent they are'

    Sen. Mark Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot, compared the drone incident to the "incompetence that we see on the battle field every day in Ukraine."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Against Donald Trump’s Protest Demands

    GAELEN MORSERep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) cautioned MAGA-diehards who plan to protest against Donald Trump’s possible indictment after the former president repeatedly called on his supporters to take to the streets.In a rare move, the MAGA-loving congresswomen split from Trump’s call for nationwide protests, worried that such events could be hijacked and turn violent.“There are a lot of concerns about protests because of people like Ray Epps and Scaffold Commander,” Greene told The Daily Be