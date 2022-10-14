Xi’s Green China Dream Tested By Weak Economy and Global Strife

Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s party congress in Beijing will likely take place under crisp, blue skies -- a symbol of President Xi Jinping’s environmental stewardship that is being tested by darkening economic clouds and political strife around the world.

Most Read from Bloomberg

More than any other leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi has sought to make the environment part of his lasting legacy. He’s dramatically cut the air pollution that plagued urban residents when he took over in 2012, overseen the development of a world-leading clean energy industry, and made perhaps the most important climate commitment in history in 2020 when he set a target for net-zero emissions within four decades.

Now, as Xi prepares to begin a landmark third term, his vision of green mountains and blue waters is threatened by a stagnant economy and an increasingly fraught global landscape for energy supply. Beijing’s blue skies around showcase events like the congress, or the Olympics earlier this year, are testament to the juggling act he faces. In order to reduce pollution the government has to sacrifice economic output, this week ordering nearby steel mills to slow production in what’s typically their peak season for demand.

“On the environmental issue, Xi really is a true believer,” said Kerry Brown, director of the Lau China Institute at King’s College London and author of several biographies of the Chinese leader. “The problem is, and Xi has recognized this, is the economic model that’s still so important is still predominantly driven by use of fossil fuels. It’s a practical restraint.”

State media accounts of Xi’s rise to power highlight a long-standing affinity for nature, stemming from a boyhood love of the country’s mountains and rivers. As a lower level official he at times pushed back against heavily polluting economic growth and supported projects to rehabilitate damaged landscapes.

In 2003, while Xi was party secretary of highly industrialized Zhejiang province, residents of a village there decided to shut limestone quarries and a cement factory that provided most of their income but polluted the land, air and water. Xi later told them their decision was wise, and coined a phrase that guides China’s environmental policy even now.

“Mountains and rivers green are mountains of silver and gold,” he said, according to a report last year in state-run Xinhua.

Air Pollution

His political career is entwined with an industrial revolution that has proceeded at an unprecedented pace, and at great environmental cost. Carbon dioxide emissions more than doubled between 2002 and 2012 as China surpassed the US to become the world’s worst polluter.

Xi was elected party leader in 2012, a stepping stone to becoming president a year later. That was a time when the country’s environmental problems were reaching a crescendo, said Jennifer Turner, China Environment Forum director at the Wilson Center, a Washington D.C.-based think tank. Air pollution was a particular problem, with pollution levels outdoors in Beijing similar to an airport smoking lounge. The problem incited rare public criticism -- a concern for a government obsessed with social stability -- and risked stifling economic activity.

“The Communist Party had been aware since the 1990s that pollution could be a major de-stabilizer, because it could undermine the economy,” Turner said. “Xi was being very pragmatic to deal with the problems.”

Shortly after Xi became party boss, he bemoaned the country’s environmental state during a tour of the country’s manufacturing hub of Guangdong.

“We owe too much debt in terms of ecology and the environment, and if we do not carry out the work now, the price will be even greater in the future,” he said, according to state media. “On this issue, we have no other choice.”

The government forced utilities to make power plants more efficient and restricted car use and coal burning in major cities. The amount of harmful particulates in the air fell 40% from 2013 to 2020, nearly as big a drop as the US saw in the 30 years following the passage of the Clean Air Act in 1970, according to the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute.

Paris Agreement

China has also benefited economically and diplomatically from its environmental push. Its companies dominate the production of solar panels, large batteries and electric vehicles. Xi burnished his international standing in 2015 when he and US President Barack Obama hammered out a deal that formed the basis of the Paris Climate Agreement. Even after the US abandoned that accord under President Donald Trump, China doubled down on its commitment with a pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2060.

“When Trump pulled the US out of the Paris agreement, Xi stepped forward and said, ‘Don’t worry, China is in the driver’s seat for international climate cooperation,’” Turner said.

China has turned to its credit markets to help fund its transition. Since 2015, the nation’s borrowers have raised more than $300 billion in what’s become the fastest-growing green debt market in the world, with funds going to projects like developing clean sources of power or constructing energy-efficient buildings.

Much more funding will be needed to meeting Xi’s ambitious carbon goals though -- more than $18 trillion dollars, according to the nation’s top climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua. And even as authorities seek to introduce international standards to its green debt market, there are concerns about greenwashing and precisely how this cash is being used.

Read more: Xi’s ESG Boom Funnels Billions Into Coal, Liquor, Defense Stocks

Although China’s climate plans are ambitious compared to how slowly the US and Europe decarbonized following more prolonged industrial build-ups, they’re still likely to fall far short of what scientists say is needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. As storms, floods and heat waves wrack the planet with increasing frequency and intensity, China risks provoking the ire of affected nations.

“As the world’s largest emitter, China will have to deal with increasing pressure from stakeholders impacted by climate change,” said Christoph Nedopil, director of the Green Finance & Development Center at Fudan University in Shanghai.

Stimulus Projects

Xi’s climate agenda has faced a number of setbacks in the past year. A series of high-profile power shortages led to criticism that the country was trying to transition to clean energy too quickly. Making energy security a priority amid a spike in global fuel prices pushed coal production to all-time highs, even as scientists warn that burning the fuel must be rapidly reduced.

On top of that, economic growth has faltered this year due to a property crisis and frequent citywide lockdowns as China persists with its Covid Zero policy. The government’s answer has been to turn to stimulus spending, feeding concerns that the extra cash will prop up highly emitting industries like steel and cement, similar to what happened after the 2008 financial crisis.

That tension is visible in the skies above Beijing. As economic growth stalled this summer, pollution faded, offering rare, crystal-clear views of the mountains surrounding the capital. An air quality monitor at the US Embassy in the city recorded the lowest pollution levels in records dating back to 2008.

But as steel mills in neighboring Hebei province, home to about one-fifth of the nation’s capacity, ramped up output ahead of the start to the post-summer construction season, the haze returned. Officials have responded with the usual demands to slow output to put the party congress, which begins Oct. 16, in the best light possible. But that discipline is unlikely to last.

“Entrenched industry and investor interests in incumbent technologies and the tendency of decision-makers to fall back on old solutions of building large-scale infrastructure to stimulate the economy have a potentially negative impact on the climate push,” Nedopil said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • NC shooting claims mom, veteran, matriarch, officer and teen

    The calm order of the day was shattered around 5 p.m., police say, when a 15-year-old boy opened fire, killing a total of five people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood and along the nearby Neuse River Greenway. Another of those slain was a police officer who was headed off to work in North Carolina’s capital. Another Raleigh police officer also was wounded as well as a woman who remained in critical condition on Friday.

  • Instacart Cuts Its Valuation for a Third Time to $13 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Instacart Inc. is slashing its valuation to about $13 billion and steering clear of a highly anticipated public stock listing until market conditions improve, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantCore US

  • Bostic Reveals Trading Missteps, Adding to Fed Ethics Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- Another top Federal Reserve official revealed he violated central bank policy on financial transactions, leading Chair Jerome Powell to open a probe in the latest chapter of a broader Fed ethics scandal.Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantCore US I

  • Asia Spent $50 Billion in September to Defend Currencies From Strong US Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian governments spent about $50 billion in foreign-exchange reserves last month -- the highest level since March 2020 -- to defend their currencies from a relentless advance in the US dollar.Exante Data Inc., a firm that specializes in tracking global capital flows, estimates emerging Asian nations excluding China spent nearly $30 billion with dollar sales in the spot market in September alone. That number rises to $50 billion when Japan is included. Dollar sales in the region o

  • Data show stubbornly high U.S. inflation in September

    STORY: Troubling news for consumers worried about inflation: Data out Thursday from the U.S. Labor Department showed a measure called the Consumer Price Index or CPI rose more than expected in September.CPI rose 0.4 percent last month after ticking up 0.1 percent in August. Prices in September were 8.2 percent higher than they were a year earlier.While year-over-year inflation has dipped somewhat from a high in June, it remains at multi-decade highs, well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.The Fed is aggressively raising interest rates in an effort to rein in soaring prices: From March, it's hiked its policy rate from near zero to the current range of between three and three-and-a-quarter percent. And there's no sign it might ease its current stance.Giving the Fed cover to continue: robust hiring. A separate report out Thursday showed new weekly claims for unemployment benefits rose somewhat, but the labor market remains tight, with more job openings than unemployed people, and relatively few layoffs.Weakness in the labor market might give the Fed pause, but until such weakness appears, the Fed appears likely to remain laser-focused on curbing inflation.CPI is being driven higher by a combination of rising rental costs, rebounding crude oil prices, and constricted global food supplies.The higher consumer prices prompted the U.S. Social Security Administration on Thursday to announce it would boost its retirement benefits by eight-point-seven percent next year, the largest annual increase in four decades.

  • China Developers' Woes Deepen After CIFI Bond Default

    The debt crisis in China's property market is back in focus. CIFI Holdings Group Co., a developer with state backing for domestic funding support, has defaulted on a Hong Kong dollar convertible bond. Lorretta Chen reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Lansing police release video footage of fatal shooting by officers

    Terrence Robinson was shot by Lansing police officers after exiting a home and firing at officers, video released Friday shows.

  • Trump's subpoena and what's next for the Jan. 6 panel

    In an extraordinary step, the House Jan. 6 committee has voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump — a final effort to get the full story of the Capitol insurrection as the panel wraps up its work by the end of the year. Trump still does not acknowledge the “former” in front of “president,” and he has been relentlessly hostile to the investigation. The attempt to compel Trump's testimony comes as the committee is tying together multiple investigative threads and compiling its final report.

  • If Missouri legalizes marijuana, would there be a legal limit to driving like alcohol?

    Readers asked us how Amendment 3 on the Missouri ballot would affect policing drivers who consumed marijuana. Here’s what we learned.

  • Police: 15-year-old boy kills 5 in Raleigh shooting rampage

    A 15-year-old boy killed five people and injured two more in a shooting rampage in Raleigh, police said, horrifying a community that is now mourning victims whose lives were cut short as they were going about their daily routines. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the teen was captured hours after the victims were gunned down Thursday evening. The victims were different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s, Patterson said.

  • Paul Ryan Makes Bold Prediction About Trump And MAGA Lovers Won't Like It

    The former House speaker's hot take on the ex-president livened up an interview.

  • The UN has said nuclear war is 'back within the realm of possibility.' Here are the places in the US most likely to be hit in a nuclear attack.

    An Insider map shows the essential points Russia would have to attack to wipe out the US's nuclear forces, according to a nuclear weapons expert.

  • British Government Close to Collapse as Chancellor Fired After 38 Disastrous Days in Office

    HANNAH MCKAY/ReutersOn Thursday, just 37 days after being appointed British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if, in a month’s time, he would still be in his job and Liz Truss would still be prime minister. “Absolutely, 100 percent,” Kwarteng answered. “I’m not going anywhere.”Less than a day later, he was gone. Truss’ Friday removal of Kwarteng—her closest ideological ally—from the second most powerful role in government so soon after choosing him to run the British economy is easily t

  • Video shows Nancy Pelosi on January 6 talking to Mike Pence, who was still in a garage under the Capitol: 'Don't let anybody know where you are'

    Pelosi said she worried about Pence still being in the Capitol building, and advised him to keep his location secret.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Rant About 'Real America' Backfires Spectacularly

    The Ohio lawmaker gets called out for trying to deflect from the day's big news about Donald Trump.

  • Recognizing His Election Loss, Trump Tried To Make A ‘Catastrophic’ National Security Move

    On Nov. 11, 2020, Trump sought to leave a mess for his successor by rushing thousands of troops out of Afghanistan and Somalia before Biden's inauguration.

  • Putin says no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine

    ASTANA (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilisation. He also repeated the Kremlin position that Russia was willing to hold talks, although he said they would require international mediation if Ukraine was prepared to take part.

  • Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds

    Drew Angerer/GettyAs the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition, Stone did what he does best: He complained. Stone took to Telegram and repeatedly responded to the Jan. 6 panel's footage.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or a

  • Hundreds of squishy creatures wash ashore on Outer Banks island. Stay away, experts say

    “That’s gonna be a big old NOPE from me,” one person commented.

  • Trump wants to testify to the January 6 committee, but only if they broadcast it live, NYT reports

    The former president is reportedly not opposed to the idea of testifying before the House Jan 6 committee, but aides aren't so sure.