Xi Jinping Arrives in Moscow in First Visit Since Russia Invaded Ukraine

In a show of support on Monday, Chinese president Xi Jinping made his first visit to Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine. The visit is also his first foreign trip since securing a third term as China’s president earlier this month.

The meeting between Xi and Putin comes amidst stalemate on the front in Ukraine and mounting Russian losses. Putin made a surprise trip to illegally annexed Ukrainian provinces over the weekend, stopping in Crimea and Donetsk. The Russian leader defiantly visited an art school and children’s center in Sevastopol after being accused of abducting Ukrainian children by the International Criminal Court (ICC) just one day earlier. He also visited the destroyed city of Mariupol.

Observers view the three-day trip as an endorsement of the Russian leader in the face of broad condemnation for the Russian invasion. The countries have already referred to their partnership as one that has no limits. Xi’s visit serves as an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the international arena.

In a statement, Putin referred to Xi as his “good old friend” and explained that “priorities include trade and economic partnership.” Russia has been subject to deep Western sanctions and has increasingly relied on trade with China. While many regard the ICC’s arrest warrant as symbolic given the fact that Russia does not recognize the Court’s jurisdiction, international sanctions may not be able to be lifted without Russia complying with the Court’s warrant, the New York Times reported.

Xi released his own statement explaining that the visit will allow both countries to proceed with “new impetus.” He also pointed to China’s peace plan on the Ukraine War. Xi has sought to position himself as a peacemaker and his country’s stance as one of neutrality. In the plan, China calls for a ceasefire, the resumption of peace talks, and the lifting of sanctions.

“One way or another, the topics which are touched upon in [Beijing’s peace] plan, of course, will inevitably be touched upon during the exchange of views on Ukraine [between Putin and Xi],” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, as quoted in CNN.

Story continues

“Of course, exhaustive explanations will be given by President Putin, so that President Xi Jinping can get a first-hand view of the current situation from the Russian side,” he added.

China has refused to condemn the Russian invasion, but has stopped short of providing military aid en masse.

Western leaders have become increasingly concerned about the possibility China will intervene more fully on Russia’s behalf. It emerged last week that Chinese companies are already sending “dual-use” equipment — commercial items that can also be used on the battlefield in Ukraine — to Russian entities.

The visit marks the fortieth meeting between the two leaders. Talks will get underway with an informal lunch between the pair on Monday and the bulk of negotiations will occur on Tuesday.

More from National Review