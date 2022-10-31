Xi Jinping to Attend APEC Summit, Thai Foreign Minister Says

Pathom Sangwongwanich

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok next month, according to Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

Xi has confirmed his visit to Thailand as one of the “special guests” of the government, Don told reporters in Bangkok Monday. The government is awaiting confirmation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attendance for the meeting, he said.

The US will send Vice President Kamala Harris to the summit, Don said.

