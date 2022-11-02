Xi Jinping calls for port and railway projects in Pakistan to be 'accelerated'

·3 min read

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for joint port and railway projects in Pakistan to be pushed forward in talks with the South Asian country's leader in Beijing.

He told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday that the Gwadar Port development - a centrepiece of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC - should be sped up, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

CPEC projects, worth an estimated US$62 billion and mainly involving transport and energy infrastructure, have faced delays because of difficulties raising funds, Covid-19 restrictions and supply chain woes. Recent floods across the country have also battered Pakistan's economy, and the government has said some US$16.3 billion was needed for reconstruction efforts.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The leaders also discussed defence, trade, agriculture, health, energy and disaster preparedness, according to a statement from Islamabad. Photo: Xinhua alt=The leaders also discussed defence, trade, agriculture, health, energy and disaster preparedness, according to a statement from Islamabad. Photo: Xinhua>

Part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative to grow global trade, CPEC aims to connect China's western Xinjiang region with Pakistan by road and rail, and with oil and gas pipelines. It would provide access to the Arabian Sea, making it easier for oil and gas exporters in the Middle East to sell to China.

"Construction of supporting infrastructure at Gwadar Port needs to be accelerated, so that the port can unleash its role in helping with regional interconnectivity," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua. "The two sides should work together to create conditions favourable for early launches of the Main Line 1 upgrade and the Karachi Circular Railway."

Negotiations began last year on loan arrangements for the railway line linking the southern city of Karachi, the most populous city in Pakistan, to Peshawar to its north, but had yet to be finalised ahead of Sharif's trip. Bureaucracy was also blamed for the delayed restoration of the circular railway, which became partially operational again in 2020 - decades after it was shut down in 1999 because of financial losses and other problems.

The Pakistani government said in a statement that Sharif, on his first visit to China as prime minister, had signed agreements covering a "broad range" of areas, but did not give details.

Beijing has also been concerned about the security of Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects, especially in Pakistan's poor but resource-rich Balochistan province, home to the Baloch people and Gwadar Port.

Separatist insurgent group the Baloch Liberation Army claims that the projects exploit local minerals and extend China's influence in the region, and it has claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

"I am deeply concerned about the security of Chinese people in Pakistan," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua. "I hope that the Pakistani side will provide a reliable security environment for Chinese institutions and people who go to Pakistan to work towards cooperation."

Xinhua's report on the meeting also said that China would stand by Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and developmental interests, and it would be a priority in Beijing's regional diplomacy.

While the border dispute between India and Pakistan was not expressly mentioned, the readout from Islamabad said Xi and Sharif had discussed the decades-long issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders also discussed areas including defence, trade, agriculture, health, energy and disaster preparedness, according to the Pakistani statement.

Chinese businesses, many of them state-owned, are heavily involved in CPEC. On Wednesday, Sharif met by videoconference executives of major Chinese state-owned enterprises, including those from Norinco, China Railway Group, PowerChina and Energy China.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple supplier Foxconn quadruples bonuses to staff hit by China COVID lockdown

    Apple supplier Foxconn said on Tuesday it has quadrupled bonuses on offer for workers at its Zhengzhou plant in central China as it seeks to quell discontent over COVID curbs and retain staff at the giant iPhone manufacturing site. Daily bonuses for employees, who are part of a Foxconn unit responsible for making electronics including smartphones at the site, have been raised to 400 yuan ($55) a day for November from 100 yuan, according to the official WeChat account of Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant.

  • Pakistan's Sharif lands in Beijing to discuss economy, debt

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet Chinese leaders and discuss plans for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment in the South Asian nation. The major investment in development and energy projects in Pakistan is part of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to improve China's road, rail and sea routes with the rest of the world. Islamabad and Beijing are considered longtime close allies, and Sharif is also expected to discuss security issues while on his visit.

  • T20 World Cup permutations: What does everyone need to progress to semi-finals?

    As the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage reaches the business end, who needs what to qualify for the semi-finals in Australia?

  • China Launched the Final Module for Its Space Station

    China launched its third and final module of its space station on Monday, moving closer to completing its ambitious project in low Earth orbit to rival the International Space Station (ISS).

  • China regulator calls out international media for failing to credit Beijing's economic-growth emphasis

    Top Chinese securities officials urged international investors to come to China and see its determination towards growing the economy as they dismissed concerns over where economic growth ranks among the priorities of the country's reshuffled leadership. "I deal with international investors quite a lot in my daily work and I'm afraid some of them have read too much the international media reports about events in China," Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (C

  • Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Manicure Made 'Milky Nails' a Top Trend—Here's How to Get the Look

    Jennifer Lopez is known for many things—her impeccable fashion sense, phenomenal singing skills, uncanny ability to never age—but following her recent wedding to Ben Affleck, she’s now a nail trendsetter.

  • CBC News to shut China office after unanswered visa request for journalists

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said on Wednesday it was shutting its news bureau in Beijing after waiting two years in vain for a China work permit for its journalists. The publicly owned news outlet had numerous exchanges with Chinese officials in Canada over the past two years about visas but without a resolution, CBC News Editor-in-Chief Brodie Fenlon said in a blog post. A letter sent to China's ambassador to Canada in April was acknowledged but not followed up, Fenlon said.

  • Chris Grier: It’s been exciting to see Tua Tagovailoa blossom

    The Dolphins made one of the biggest splashes at the trade deadline when they moved to acquire edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Broncos and one common reaction to using a 2023 first-round pick to get him was that it showed the team has confidence it can make a run in the AFC this year. [more]

  • Palestinian shot dead after driving car into Israeli officer

    A Palestinian slammed his car into an Israeli army officer near a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank Wednesday, seriously injuring him, the Israeli military said. The officer opened fire on the man, the military said, and according to the Palestinians, he died soon after. The Palestinians identified the suspected attacker as Habas Abdel Hafeez Yousef Rayan, 54.

  • Palestinian driver rams Israeli soldier in West Bank, is shot dead

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli officer shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank who the army said had rammed his vehicle at the soldier then got out of the vehicle to attack him with an axe. CCTV video appeared to support the army account of the incident at a checkpoint near the city of Modiin on Wednesday. The officer, who fired at the Palestinian after being knocked to the ground by the vehicle, was seriously wounded, the army said.

  • How a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Nobody is quite sure who wrote it, when it was written or if it’s even true. But a screenshot of four paragraphs detailing a China reopening plan was enough for traders to scoop up stocks for two days running.Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentHow a Mys

  • The rare skill that gives Cowboys RB Tony Pollard a leg up on defenders

    Tony Pollard used a “sneaky powerful” style to run for three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Bears.

  • Couple sue Alexandria Police over traffic stop, interrogation they claim was unwarranted

    The suit alleges officers violated a driver's constitutional rights by pulling him over for a traffic stop and interrogating him without reason.

  • Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all

    Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter is not letting banned accounts back on the platform until there is a "clear process" to do so, and it will take weeks.

  • Oz warned suburbanites that fentanyl has turned Pennsylvania into a border state. The applause line fell flat with a Philadelphian who said drugs like crack are still wreaking havoc.

    The Trump-backed celebrity doctor is in a tight race against Democratic candidate John Fetterman for a seat in the US Senate representing Pennsylvania.

  • Herschel Walker Wants To Match Résumés With Barack Obama. Internet Says Bring It On.

    The GOP Senate nominee in Georgia made the bold challenge on "Fox & Friends."

  • Medvedev threatens Ukraine with nuclear weapons for liberating its lands

    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has announced that Ukraine's liberation of its territories is a "direct reason" for Russia to use nuclear weapons. Source: Medvedev on his Telegram channel Quote from Medvedev: "The well-known thesis of Western countries is 'Russia cannot be allowed to win the war.

  • Biden Verbally Fumbles, Twice, During Campaign Trip in Florida

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — President Joe Biden verbally fumbled during a campaign swing in Florida on Tuesday, confusing the U.S. war in Iraq with the Russian war in Ukraine, and then he fumbled again while he tried to correct himself, misstating how his son Beau died in 2015. In defending his record on inflation, Biden was trying to blame rising costs on President Vladimir Putin of Russia for his invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled international energy markets. It’s a point that he makes regularly

  • Trump Org Suddenly Settles With Protesters Beat Up by Its Security Guards

    Leonardo Munoz/GettyInundated with lawsuits and ongoing trials, the Trump Organization on Wednesday chose to settle with anti-MAGA protesters who were beat up by corporate security guards outside Trump Tower in 2015 rather than trying to convince a Bronx jury.After three days of struggling to find jurors who don’t already have strong feelings about former President Donald Trump and his eponymous company—a difficult undertaking in liberal New York City—defense lawyers at the last minute chose to

  • Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom

    Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials said Tuesday. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia come as the Biden administration is criticizing Tehran for its crackdown on widespread protests and condemning it for sending hundreds of drones — as well as technical support — to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. “We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” the National Security Council said in a statement.