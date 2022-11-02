Xi Jinping calls for port and railway projects in Pakistan to be 'accelerated'

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for joint port and railway projects in Pakistan to be pushed forward in talks with the South Asian country's leader in Beijing.

He told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday that the Gwadar Port development - a centrepiece of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC - should be sped up, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

CPEC projects, worth an estimated US$62 billion and mainly involving transport and energy infrastructure, have faced delays because of difficulties raising funds, Covid-19 restrictions and supply chain woes. Recent floods across the country have also battered Pakistan's economy, and the government has said some US$16.3 billion was needed for reconstruction efforts.

The leaders also discussed defence, trade, agriculture, health, energy and disaster preparedness, according to a statement from Islamabad. Photo: Xinhua alt=The leaders also discussed defence, trade, agriculture, health, energy and disaster preparedness, according to a statement from Islamabad. Photo: Xinhua>

Part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative to grow global trade, CPEC aims to connect China's western Xinjiang region with Pakistan by road and rail, and with oil and gas pipelines. It would provide access to the Arabian Sea, making it easier for oil and gas exporters in the Middle East to sell to China.

"Construction of supporting infrastructure at Gwadar Port needs to be accelerated, so that the port can unleash its role in helping with regional interconnectivity," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua. "The two sides should work together to create conditions favourable for early launches of the Main Line 1 upgrade and the Karachi Circular Railway."

Negotiations began last year on loan arrangements for the railway line linking the southern city of Karachi, the most populous city in Pakistan, to Peshawar to its north, but had yet to be finalised ahead of Sharif's trip. Bureaucracy was also blamed for the delayed restoration of the circular railway, which became partially operational again in 2020 - decades after it was shut down in 1999 because of financial losses and other problems.

The Pakistani government said in a statement that Sharif, on his first visit to China as prime minister, had signed agreements covering a "broad range" of areas, but did not give details.

Beijing has also been concerned about the security of Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects, especially in Pakistan's poor but resource-rich Balochistan province, home to the Baloch people and Gwadar Port.

Separatist insurgent group the Baloch Liberation Army claims that the projects exploit local minerals and extend China's influence in the region, and it has claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

"I am deeply concerned about the security of Chinese people in Pakistan," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua. "I hope that the Pakistani side will provide a reliable security environment for Chinese institutions and people who go to Pakistan to work towards cooperation."

Xinhua's report on the meeting also said that China would stand by Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and developmental interests, and it would be a priority in Beijing's regional diplomacy.

While the border dispute between India and Pakistan was not expressly mentioned, the readout from Islamabad said Xi and Sharif had discussed the decades-long issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders also discussed areas including defence, trade, agriculture, health, energy and disaster preparedness, according to the Pakistani statement.

Chinese businesses, many of them state-owned, are heavily involved in CPEC. On Wednesday, Sharif met by videoconference executives of major Chinese state-owned enterprises, including those from Norinco, China Railway Group, PowerChina and Energy China.

