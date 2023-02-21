Xi Jinping plans to visit Russia in coming months, WSJ reports

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

WSJ’s sources claim Xi Jinping-Putin meeting will be a part of advancing "multi-party peace talks" and allow China to reiterate its calls not to use nuclear weapons.

According to the source, preparations for the visit are at an early stage, and its time hasn’t been determined yet. Xi Jinping may visit Russia in April or early May, when the Kremlin will celebrate Soviet Union’s victory in WWII.

China's top foreign policy adviser Wang Yi is expected to discuss the planned trip during his visit to Moscow.

On Feb. 17, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would deliver a "peace speech" on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

China has so far refrained from criticizing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, but at the G20 summit in Indonesia, Xi Jinping reportedly "strongly opposed the use of nuclear weapons and supported de-escalation and a ceasefire."

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine