Xi Jinping Ramps Up Religious Persecution

Over the past decade, rash optimism that China was finally moving past the era of former Communist dictator Mao Tse-tung’s influence has given way to president Xi Jinping’s reconsolidating his power. One of the major ways he’s done that: persecuting religious believers.

Demanding psychological submission to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), teachers in China are feeding school-age children intensely anti-Christian propaganda, building on the new Regulations on Religious Affairs that ban anyone under the age of 18 from entering a church.

Bitter Winter, an Italy-based publication reporting on Chinese persecution of religious groups, published anonymous accounts of children returning home from school and chastising parents for their faith. Their kids are told that Christianity is a “xie jiao” (Chinese for “cult”) and that if they love their parents, they will warn them not to participate.

“If you believe in it, you will leave home and not take care of me. You might set yourself on fire, too,” one young boy told his mother.

In his textbook titled “Morality and Society,” his mother found lessons on how to resist the xie jiao. She began hiding any religious symbols in her house, reports Bitter Winter, but one day she accidentally left out a religious pamphlet. Her son proceeded to take a knife from the kitchen, aggressively stabbing it several times.

Chinese policy dictates that anyone holding religious activities outside of a church will be arrested. That means no church camps, no Bible studies, no youth groups, no orphanages, no Church-run health clinics, and since 2017, police have begun disrupting funerals for any faith, including native Taoists, Catholic News Agency reported.

It’s all part of the Xi Jinping government’s hard-line approach to religious issues. “There’s only one allowed religion in China, and that’s secular socialism,” Steven Mosher, president of the Population Research Institute, tells National Review. “And the Church is the community party, the acolytes, its members, and their pontiff, Chinese president Xi Jinping himself.”

Mosher, author of Bully of Asia, explains that the Chinese officials do not simply want to contain Christianity; they ultimately want to eradicate it. They see human rights as a Western plot to subvert their control of the country, centered on the growing cult of personality around Xi Jinping. This is referred to as China’s campaign to “sinicize” religion, meaning that all citizens must convincingly profess their ultimate loyalty to the Communist Party — or else.

For those who resist, the consequences can be horrifying. Since 2017, over 1 million Uyghur Muslims have been forced into mass internment — and in some cases labor camps — where they’re forced to undergo brutal Chinese reeducation sessions.

Muslims are forbidden to use their native language, drilled in Mandarin Chinese, and forced to stay in the camps until they are no longer deemed a threat to the state — which means disavowing their faith.

One man told the Guardian that he had been verbally abused and interrogated for hours, deprived of sleep and food. Others are being forced to sleep in uncomfortable positions, kept in isolation, and even tortured with electric shocks, simply for wearing a hijab or displaying other Muslim symbols on their clothes. Furthermore, the Guardian reported, police force Muslims to undergo “health checks” which amount to collecting fingerprints, voice recordings, face scans, and blood-type and DNA samples.

Until last month, mass collection of biometric data was regarded as an Orwellian fear tactic. That is, until an independent London-based tribunal of international legal and medical experts confirmed that it’s used for mass organ-harvesting from prisoners of conscience.

“After unwilling donors are executed, the tribunal found, their organs are sold to Chinese citizens or foreign “transplant tourists.” Before 2015, China had no voluntary organ-transplant system; the country’s Confucian value system considers it important to keep the body ­intact after death. Yet hospitals perform some 60,000 to 90,000 transplant surgeries each year, the New York Post reported.

“Chinese hospitals promise that they can deliver hearts, livers, kidneys, and corneas of matching blood type and size in two weeks. The surgeries can be scheduled in advance, which suggests hospitals know exactly when the ‘donors’ are going to die. By contrast, America has a highly developed voluntary organ-donation system, and recipients typically have to wait hundreds of days,” the report added.