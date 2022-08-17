Xi Jinping Reemerges in Sign China’s Secretive Summer Retreat Is Over

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Zheng
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China
  • Li Keqiang
    Li Keqiang
    Premier of the People's Republic of China

(Bloomberg) -- China’s President Xi Jinping has made his first public appearance in two weeks, in a sign that the Communist Party’s annual secretive summer retreat on the Yellow Sea has ended.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Xi reemerged in Jinzhou City, Liaoning province, on Tuesday, where he urged officials in the northeastern region to speed up industrial restructuring and visited a museum celebrating his party’s victory in the final stages of China’s civil war, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

The Chinese leader also issued instructions on flood control, days after at least seven people died in flash floods at a scenic tourist spot in western Sichuan province.

Premier Li Keqiang also reemerged this week, holding a meeting in the southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen. He urged officials to help boost the economy, which is facing downward pressure from a domestic property slump and Covid Zero policies, Xinhua reported Tuesday.

The public appearances of Xi and Li suggest China’s current and former leaders representing almost one-fifth of humanity have completed their annual conclave in the seaside resort of Beidaihe, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) east of Beijing.

Both men were last seen in public on July 31 at an event in Beijing celebrating the 95th anniversary of the founding the People’s Liberation Army. They were joined by the other five men on China’s supreme Standing Committee, who have also not been seen in public since then.

The two-week huddle was likely underway when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied Beijing to make her landmark trip to Taiwan. China responded with unprecedented military drills around the self-ruled island that it claims as its own and by likely firing a missile over Taiwan’s main island for the first time.

The conclave also came on the eve of a twice-a-decade leadership congress later this year that’s set to hand Xi at least another five years in power.

Communist Party leaders since the earliest days of Mao Zedong have used the Beidaihe powwow to build consensus for major decisions ahead of bigger meetings. State media reports show attendees discussed the party leadership lineup in the resort area in 1997, and economic development after hosting the Olympic Games in 2008.

The upcoming leadership reshuffle comes as Xi faces mounting problems at home and abroad. Domestically, China is grappling with slowing economic growth, a deepening domestic mortgage crisis and a Covid Zero policy that’s closed its borders.

Beijing is also navigating escalating tensions with the US over Taiwan, at a time when Xi’s pandemic policy has blocked him from in-person diplomacy for over two years.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China cuts power to factories, homes as reservoirs fall

    Factories in China’s southwest have shut down and a city imposed rolling blackouts after reservoirs to generate hydropower ran low in a worsening drought, adding to economic strains at a time when President Xi Jinping is trying to extend his hold on power. Companies in Sichuan province including makers of solar panels, cement and urea closed or reduced production after they were ordered to ration power for up to five days, according to news reports Wednesday. “Leave power for the people,” said an order from the provincial government dated Tuesday.

  • NYSE delistings signal Beijing may be willing to compromise on U.S. audit dispute -analysts

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The move to delist five Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) signals Beijing may be willing to compromise in order to strike an audit deal with the United States and end a more than decade-old dispute, analysts and advisers said on Monday. The five SOEs including oil major Sinopec and China Life Insurance, whose audits have been under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator, said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the NYSE. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had in May flagged the five and many other companies as failing to meet U.S. auditing standards, and the delisting signals China could compromise on allowing U.S. auditors to access the accounts of private Chinese companies listed in the United States, some analysts said.

  • Russian state-energy giant Gazprom says European natural-gas prices could climb by another 60% this winter

    Benchmark Dutch wholesale natural-gas prices are about five times higher from a year ago as supply has slowed amid the Ukraine war.

  • N.Korea fires two cruise missiles from west coast town of Onchon

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired two cruise missiles from the west coast town of Onchon early on Wednesday, a South Korean military source said. The source added the South Korean and the United States military authorities are analysing details of the missiles' flight, including the range. The launches come a day after Seoul and Washington kicked four days of preliminary joint drills in preparation for the long-suspended live field training Ulchi Freedom Shield, which takes place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1.

  • China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar

    China now holds well under $1 trillion worth of US Treasuries after months of selling amid geopolitical tensions.

  • Exclusive-China's EVE to supply BMW with large Tesla-like cylindrical batteries in Europe -sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's EVE Energy Co Ltd will supply BMW with large cylindrical batteries for its electric cars in Europe, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the German automaker follows Tesla Inc in adopting the new technology. EVE has signed contracts to be BMW's primary supplier of the battery cells in Europe for its new series of electric vehicles due to hit the market from 2025, said one of the people who has direct knowledge of the deal. Tesla this year started manufacturing its new larger-format 4680 cylindrical battery - denoting 46 millimetres in diameter and 80 millimetres in length.

  • China Reliance on Taiwan Would Make Trade Retaliation Costly

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s military drills after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan sparked alarm around the region, although its trade retaliation barely made a dent -- mostly because Beijing doesn’t want to hurt itself.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsB

  • Analysis: Action wanes at U.N. to isolate Russia almost six months into Ukraine war

    On a June night under the chandeliers of Russia's United Nations mission in New York, dozens of U.N. ambassadors from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia attended a reception to mark the country's national day - less than four months after its forces invaded neighboring Ukraine. "We thank all of you for your support and your principled position against the so-called anti-Russian crusade," Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told them, after accusing countries he did not name of trying to "cancel" Russia and its culture. The crowd of ambassadors illustrated the difficulties facing Western diplomats in trying to sustain international resolve to isolate Russia diplomatically after an initial flurry of U.N. denunciations for attacking Ukraine.

  • South Korean leader: Seoul won't seek own nuclear deterrent

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear weapons capabilities, even as the North fired two suspected cruise missiles toward the sea in the latest display of an expanding arsenal. Yoon’s call for Pyongyang to return to diplomacy aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits came hours after the South’s military detected that the North fired the missiles from the western coastal town of Onchon toward the sea.

  • Zelenskyy: We should make Russia grow tired of fighting

    Alona Mazurenko - Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 22:00 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to take an active stance and do everything they can to make it harder for Russia to fight. Source: Presidential video address Quote: "In order for Ukraine's support in the world not to decrease and for our state to move towards victory, our own activity - that of absolutely everyone who in one way or another stands up for the defence of our state - should not decrease either.

  • Inflation surges into double digits for first time in 40 years - live updates

    Inflation crisis wipes out 16 years of pay growth FTSE 100 edges higher after inflation data Ben Marlow: Our out-of-touch water watchdog is drowning in denial Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Weeks of heat above 100F will be the norm in much of US by 2053, study finds

    As many as 100 million Americans will be living in ‘extreme’ zones that will see heat index exceed 125F, according to new study

  • Extreme heat: Here's what to know about Ventura County's increasing risk of hot days

    The risk of extreme heat is rising in communities nationwide, more than doubling the number of hot days expected in Ventura County over the next 30 years.

  • Record traffic jam at Crimean bridge as Russians leave peninsula after explosions

    After fresh explosions rocked Crimea, a record traffic jam of 38,000 cars occurred at the approach road to the bridge towards Russia, Denis Savchenko the coordinator and co-founder of the human rights organization KrymSOЅ, said on Aug 16.

  • China will step up policy support for economy, premier says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up support for the economy, Premier Li Keqiang has said, urging economically important provinces to take the lead in implementing growth policies, state media reported a day after data showed growth unexpectedly slowed last month. China's economy continued to recover in July but there were "small fluctuations", Li said during a Tuesday video meeting with senior officials from six major provinces - Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong, Henan and Sichuan. "A sense of urgency must be strengthened to consolidate the foundation for economic recovery," Li was quoted as saying.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Major Political Move

    Elon Musk does not hide it: He will wield his media influence and financial power in the midterm elections in November and the race for the White House leading to November 2024. Tesla's charismatic and whimsical chief executive has more than 103.3 million Twitter followers, giving him a massive platform and megaphone to sway public opinion and influence potential voters. The serial entrepreneur's fortune is estimated at $268 billion as of Aug. 15, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • Apple suppliers to make Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam - Nikkei

    Apple's Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry and Taiwan-based Foxconn have started test production of Apple Watch in northern Vietnam, the report https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Technology/Vietnam-to-make-Apple-Watch-and-MacBook-for-first-time-ever added. Apple has asked suppliers to set up a test production line in Vietnam for the MacBook, the report said, adding that progress in moving mass production to the country has been slow partly due to pandemic-related disruptions but also because notebook computer production involves a larger supply chain.

  • As Fed warns of turbulence ahead, markets remove their seat belts

    The Federal Reserve's hawkish message on inflation registered quickly in U.S. housing markets this summer as mortgage rates shot up and home sales slowed. But that was the one prominent and anticipated adjustment across an economy that has met the U.S. central bank's most aggressive shift of monetary policy in a generation with a relative shrug. For a central bank whose influence on the economy runs through financial markets, it was evidence of potential struggles still to come.

  • Catfisher in China dated mother and son for 5 years — allegedly scammed them out of $20,000

    The catfisher, surnamed Song, is accused of scamming the mother and son over WeChat. In 2018, Song met the mother, surnamed Jiang, while walking on the street. After Song learned that Jiang was single, the two exchanged contact information and WeChat account handles.

  • Jada and Will Smith spotted in public together for first time since Oscars slap

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were spotted together publicly for the first time since the 94th annual Academy Awards […] The post Jada and Will Smith spotted in public together for first time since Oscars slap appeared first on TheGrio.