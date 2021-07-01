  • Oops!
Xi Jinping said other countries will 'crack their heads and spill blood' if they come after China, a stark warning to mark 100 years of the Communist Party

Sinéad Baker,Cheryl Teh
·1 min read
Xi Jinping speaks at a microphone with the Communist Party of China logo in front of him.
Xi Jinping at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC in Beijing on July 1, 2021. Ju Peng/Xinhua via Getty Images

  • The Communist Party of China marked 100 years in since its foundation on Thursday.

  • President Xi Jinping used the event to warn other countries against trying to influence China.

  • He said they would "get their heads bashed" if they tried.

China's president used his party's 100 year anniversary to warn other countries against trying to influence China.

Xi Jinping said that they would "crack their heads and spill blood" if they tried.

He was speaking in Beijing on Thursday at an event marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China, founded in 1921.

The party has ruled continuously for the past 72 years, after triumphing in a long civil war in 1949.

Xi said: "The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to bully, oppress or enslave us. Whoever nurses delusions of doing that will crack their heads and spill blood on a Great Wall of steel built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese."

Xi said that China would not allow "sanctimonious preaching" from other nations.

Relationships between the US and China have been deteriorating, and other countries have increasingly condemned China for its human rights record, including its placing of millions of Uighur Muslim people in camps.

