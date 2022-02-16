Xi Jinping urges China to arm itself with stronger laws and better lawyers for 'international struggle'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

President Xi Jinping has urged China to speed up legislation related to foreign matters, with a priority on "urgent" areas including sanctions and interference.

"We must use legal means to conduct international struggle," Xi said in an article published on Tuesday in ​​Qiushi, the Communist Party's main theoretical journal.

"[We] must follow the rule of prioritising the most urgent tasks, strengthen legislation related to external matters and further complete laws and regulations against sanctions, interference and long-arm jurisdiction."

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The article was an edited version of remarks Xi made on December 6 at a study session with the Politburo, the top 25 members of the party's ruling elite.

The area of law had increasingly become a focal point of international competition, he said.

"Internationally, the world has entered a turbulent period of reformation, and international competition is taking place more and more in the form of competition of institutions, rules and laws," he said.

In the article, Xi also called for incorporating legal cooperation into bilateral ties, to "expand the security chain" to protect China's overseas interests.

He called for better training of talent to address external-related legal matters.

Xi's call came amid heightened tensions between China and the US, as the two countries increasingly resort to legal means such as sanctions to confront each other on geopolitical and economic fronts and over values.

How China borrowed a page from the EU's playbook to counter US sanctions

Citing its Magnitsky Act, Washington in recent years has imposed sanctions on more than a dozen Chinese officials for Beijing's policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong over alleged human rights abuses.

Chen Quanguo, who was until December Xinjiang's party chief and remains a Politburo member, is the most senior official of those sanctioned.

In December, US President Joe Biden signed the Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act into law, banning imports from Xinjiang.

While China has also exchanged sanctions with Washington, Brussels and London, it has lagged behind in its legal toolbox. Beijing passed its first sanctions-related law as late as last June.

The law formally allows Beijing to take countermeasures against foreign individuals and entities involved in discriminatory measures that "violate international laws and basic norms".

Steps available include denying visas and deporting culprits, as well as freezing an individual's assets, according to the law.

Chinese policy advisers have in recent years openly called for improved legal training and efforts to protect China's growing maritime, space, polar and hi-tech interests.

They have also pointed to insufficient legal support for overseas projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, China's global infrastructure investment scheme.

Beijing cadres told to 'resolutely curb external interference' in Taiwan

In the article, Xi called for more legislative efforts domestically in non-conventional areas, including the digital economy, e-finance, artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing.

The president also sought efforts to ensure stronger political loyalty among China's lawyers.

"[We] must strengthen political guidance for lawyers, lead them to voluntarily support the Communist Party of China and our socialist legal system, and strive to become lawyers that both the party and the people are satisfied with," he said.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hospitals overflow with Covid-19 patients as Xi sends message to Hong Kong's leaders

    Chinese President Xi Jinping said Hong Kong authorities “must mobilise all forces and resources that can be mobilised, take all necessary measures and protect Hong Kong people's lives and health”, to control the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections in the city. Xi's comments, published by local pro-Beijing media on February 16, 2022, came as the city reported a record 4,285 new daily infections. Hospitals are at full capacity, forcing patients waiting for isolation beds to be put into outdoor car…

  • Indian tax authorities search premises of China's Huawei

    India's income tax authorities have conducted searches at multiple premises of Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies as part of a tax investigation, a government source told Reuters, confirming local media reports. The searches were conducted at Huawei's office premises in New Delhi, neighbouring Gurugram and tech hub Bengaluru on Tuesday, the source said on condition of anonymity, in line with government policy. The development comes a day after government sources told Reuters that India had blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese, over security concerns.

  • Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response

    The Biden administration has requested $30 billion more to fuel the COVID response, according to sources familiar, but most Republicans — and some Democrats — are less than thrilled about the prospect of spending more money on the pandemic. Why it matters: The request sets up a clash between lawmakers concerned about pandemic preparedness and those who are reluctant to spend more money against a backdrop of inflation and record-high federal debt.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • China's New 'Robotic Yak' Will Support Ground Troops, But Its Abilities Appear to Be Overhyped

    A careful reading of a propaganda video demonstrates that there's less to this robot than meets the eye.

  • Former Tennessee Lady Vols star Tamika Catchings leaving WNBA's Indiana Fever

    Since Tamika Catchings' retirement, the Indiana Fever are a league-worst 40-116.

  • NATO chief says it appears Russia is 'continuing the military buildup'

    The head of NATO said on Wednesday that it appears that Russia is "continuing the military buildup" near Ukraine despite claims from Moscow and footage that the Kremlin says shows it is drawing back forces."We have heard signs from Moscow about readiness to continue diplomatic efforts, but so far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground. On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues the military buildup," NATO Secretary General Jens...

  • New GOP bill targets Russian oligarchs with pre-invasion sanctions

    32 Republican senators introduced a new bill on Tuesday that would impose immediate sanctions on no fewer than 15 Russian oligarchs and members of Vladimir Putin's inner circle, regardless of whether Russia invades Ukraine.Why it matters: Anti-kleptocracy activists have long called on the U.S. to do more to target Russian oligarchs who exploit Western financial systems to hide their stolen wealth. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Senate Foreign Relations

  • US accuses China of backing away from free-trade commitments

    The United States has accused China of failing to meet its commitments to the World Trade Organization and says it is exploring new ways to combat aggressive Chinese trade practices. In its annual report on Chinese compliance with WTO rules, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Wednesday that China isn’t keeping the promises it made to open its markets to foreign competition when it joined the 164-country Geneva-based agency in 2001.

  • Governments to see biggest inflation-driven drop in debt ratios in over 20 years - Fitch

    Governments will benefit from the biggest inflation-driven drop in debt ratios in over 20 years, credit rating firm Fitch said on Wednesday, estimating it will slice around 5 percentage points off U.S. debt-to-GDP and 2 percentage points globally. The effects on government debt ratios from 2022 inflation vary by region, with the smallest impact being forecast for the Middle East & North Africa, and the largest impact in sub-Saharan Africa. Developed market sovereigns, in which inflation is forecast to push government debt ratios much lower than the median, include the United States at 5 percentage points of GDP, Britain at 4.6 percentage points and Canada at 4.1 percentage points.

  • 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

    321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

  • Ukraine's comic-turned-president finds Russia showdown a deadly serious matter

    Some Ukrainians are starting to wonder whether their neophyte leader has the smarts and strength to lead them through a moment of peril.

  • Federal agency to allow advanced headlights after petition from Toyota

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will be permitting automakers to install adaptive driving beam headlights, or "smart headlights," on new vehicles, almost 10 years after Toyota petitioned the agency to allow the technology."The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a final rule today allowing automakers to install adaptive driving beam headlights on new vehicles. This...

  • 101st Airborne Soldiers Head to Europe as US Amasses 6,000 Troops to Deter Russia

    The soldiers from Fort Campbell are expected to deploy soon and will include a mix of support personnel and ground combat units.

  • Russian parliament asks Putin to recognize separatist Ukrainian regions as independent

    Russia's lower house of parliament passed a resolution Tuesday asking President Putin to recognize the Russian-backed Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The resolution, if adopted by the Kremlin, would be a major blow to measures known as the Minsk Accords that were adopted in 2014 and 2015 to stop fighting in eastern Ukraine and could deepen the standoff between Russia and the West over Moscow's military buildup near Ukraine.Get m

  • NYC Asian American activist mistook for Michelle Go at a vigil for Christina Yuna Lee by ABC News

    An Asian American community activist in New York City is calling out ABC on Twitter after the network mistook her for the late Michelle Go on primetime TV. Grace Lee spoke to ABC News correspondent Erielle Reshef on Monday morning at a vigil for Christina Yuna Lee, a woman stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment the day before. The incident is the latest in a string of attacks against Asian Americans in New York.

  • Amazon’s Secret House Brand of KN95 Masks Are Just $0.50/Each Today

    Thanks to a recent price drop, Amazon’s own house brand of KN95 masks has never been cheaper.

  • Blinken warns 'swift and firm response' if Russia recognizes 'independent' eastern Ukraine

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned of a "swift and firm response" from the U.S. and its allies if Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to recognize territories in eastern Ukraine that have been locked in conflict since 2014 as "independent." Blinken said that an appeal from the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, for Putin to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine as independent would...

  • Putin hails Brazil ties after Bolsonaro talks in Moscow

    Russian leader President Vladimir Putin welcomed "constructive" talks Wednesday with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was on his first official trip to Moscow, defying US concerns amid the Ukraine crisis.

  • Germany to lift COVID curbs in the spring

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed with the heads of Germany's federal states on Wednesday to ease coronavirus restrictions in the spring but said the pandemic was not over yet. "After these long two years, we deserve that things somehow improve again and it looks a bit like that's exactly what we have in front of us," Scholz told reporters after meeting the regional leaders. Scholz said optimism about the COVID-19 situation did not mean that the pandemic was over as new variants and a worsening situation could still be expected in autumn and winter.

  • UK's Johnson sees diplomatic opening with Russia, but intelligence not encouraging

    Britain sees signs of a diplomatic opening with Russia over Ukraine, but the latest intelligence is still not encouraging, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, following days of U.S. and British warnings that Moscow might invade its neighbour at any time.