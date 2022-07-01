  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Xi Jinping visits a Hong Kong changed by Covid, protests to swear in new leader

Jennifer Jett and Rhoda Kwan and Janis Mackey Frayer and Molpasorn Shoowong and Mithil Aggarwal
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

HONG KONG — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday defended the “one country, two systems” form of governance in Hong Kong in a rare visit to the Chinese territory amid a deepening authoritarian crackdown by Beijing.

Xi was in Hong Kong to swear in its handpicked new leader, John Lee, as the former British colony marks 25 years since its return to Chinese rule. The trip, Xi’s first outside mainland China since January 2020, is widely seen as a victory lap in a once politically raucous city where even the smallest signs of dissent are now being stamped out.

“Having gone through ups and downs, people have learned the hard way that Hong Kong cannot be destabilized and cannot afford to seek chaos,” Xi said, avoiding any direct mention of the large-scale antigovernment protests that captured global attention for much of 2019.

While the city must be run by “patriots,” Xi said, it must also maintain its unique status and strengths, including as an international financial, shipping and aviation hub. That status has been challenged during the coronavirus pandemic by “zero-Covid” restrictions that have kept Hong Kong and mainland China largely cut off from the world.

Xi said there was no reason to change the “one country, two systems” principle, which was designed to give Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy after the 1997 handover.

China's President Xi Jinping, right, stands with Hong Kong's new Chief Executive John Lee after Lee was sworn in as the city's new leader, during a ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022, on the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. (Selim Chtayti / Pool via AP)
China's President Xi Jinping, right, stands with Hong Kong's new Chief Executive John Lee after Lee was sworn in as the city's new leader, during a ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022, on the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. (Selim Chtayti / Pool via AP)

Critics say that autonomy, as well as the pre-handover political freedoms that Hong Kong residents were promised they could keep for the first 50 years under Chinese rule, has been gravely undermined under a national security law Beijing imposed in 2020.

“They will portray Hong Kong as a successful example of ‘one country, two systems,’” Nathan Law, a pro-democracy activist living in self-exile in Britain, said this week. “But for many Hong Kong people, including myself, all we can feel is a deep betrayal and also anger and sadness because we have never felt like Beijing respects our community and the promises they gave to us.”

Hong Kong has undergone seismic change since Xi’s last visit in 2017, when he warned against any challenge to Chinese sovereignty. Two years later, the city was convulsed by months of pro-democracy protests that sometimes turned violent, with some protesters calling for Hong Kong independence.

Beijing responded by imposing the national security law, saying it was necessary to restore order. Since then, almost 200 people have been arrested on charges of subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces, including journalists and many of Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy figures. Multiple pro-democracy news outlets have shut down, and the local legislature now lacks any pro-democracy opposition.

The crackdown in Hong Kong has been widely condemned internationally, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling on Thursday for Hong Kongers’ “promised freedoms to be reinstated.”

Children wave national flags as they move along the harbor in Hong Kong on Friday. (Mithil Aggarwal / NBC News)
Children wave national flags as they move along the harbor in Hong Kong on Friday. (Mithil Aggarwal / NBC News)

Defenders of the government’s actions say national security considerations sometimes affect rights and freedoms, just as in Western countries. Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing lawmaker who is the convener of Lee’s Executive Council, said Hong Kong still has judicial, financial and other systems distinct from those on the mainland but that it needed a “reset” after the protests of 2019.

“It is important to remember that our separate systems are only sustainable if we do not do harm to the country,” she told NBC News this week. “It’s only sustainable if Hong Kong accepts China’s sovereignty, upholds China’s security and developmental interests.”

Police were out in force for Xi’s visit to the city of 7.4 million, where posters celebrating the 25th anniversary of the handover declare a “new era” of stability. Media coverage of the anniversary events, which had already excluded multiple outlets, was further restricted this week when at least 10 journalists applying to cover them for local and international media were rejected for “security reasons.”

Thousands of guests and staff members were required to take daily coronavirus tests and enter hotel quarantine ahead of the events, in line with Covid-19 restrictions. Hong Kong, which had its worst outbreak of the pandemic this spring, is experiencing another uptick in cases, reporting 2,358 on Thursday.

Rather than stay in Hong Kong during his two-day visit, Xi spent the night across the mainland border in the city of Shenzhen. He was expected to leave soon after the inauguration.

Friday began with a flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square on Victoria Harbor, amid strong winds and a typhoon warning. It was the second year Hong Kong police at the ceremony used mainland China’s “goose-stepping” style, which on Friday was extended to the entire police force, replacing the British-style marching used in colonial times.

Later, at a socially distanced ceremony in which officials wore masks emblazoned with “25,” Xi swore in Lee, the only candidate in a May election decided by a committee made up of fewer than 1,500 mostly pro-Beijing members. Lee, who was Hong Kong’s security secretary during the 2019 protests, is among several top Hong Kong officials sanctioned by the U.S. over their roles in implementing the national security law.

Lee also praised “one country, two systems,” and said he would “strive to build a more caring and more inclusive Hong Kong full of vibrancy, hope and development opportunities.”

Image: (Harry Long / AP)
Image: (Harry Long / AP)

Unlike in 2017, when tens of thousands of demonstrators marched during Xi’s visit in an annual July 1 tradition that dated back to the handover, the streets were quiet with scattered civilians, some carrying multiple Chinese flags and wearing red masks in a patriotic fervor.

The League of Social Democrats, a pro-democracy group, said this week that it would refrain from holding any protests on Friday after some of its volunteers were summoned for meetings with the national security police.

Security barriers blocked all roads near the convention center, where the inauguration was held, and police fought against the heavy wind as they tried to fasten blockades on footbridges.

Police officers randomly stopped and searched pedestrians taking photos from footbridges and asked them for press credentials. Asked whether it was illegal to spectate, one officer replied, “I don’t know.”

Ip said concerns that the national security law had eroded Hong Kongers’ rights and freedoms were “only a matter of perception.”

“Only those people who might have been involved in unlawful activities undermining national security have reasons for concern,” she said. “The rest of the community, I think we are very happy that law and order have been restored.”

Unlike past Hong Kong leaders who came up through the civil service, Lee was a career police officer, and he is expected to take a hard line on security. He has said one of his top priorities will be enacting local national security legislation known as Article 23.

“It seems that the government restrictions of people’s free expressions and political freedoms will be further enhanced,” said Eric Lai, the Hong Kong law fellow at the Georgetown Center for Asian Law. “And it also means the city’s human rights protections and the city’s rule of law will be further eroded.”

Patriots wave Chinese flags in front of an armored police vehicle during the celebrations on Friday. (Mithil Aggarwal / NBC News)
Patriots wave Chinese flags in front of an armored police vehicle during the celebrations on Friday. (Mithil Aggarwal / NBC News)

Ip said the national security law was imposed because Hong Kong failed to enact the Article 23 legislation as required by the Basic Law, its mini-constitution since the 1997 handover.

The national security law “only affects people with real criminal intent to overthrow the existing regime or to break Hong Kong away from the country or to undertake local terrorist activities, or to collude with foreign forces to harm China and Hong Kong,” she said. “So I think the great majority don’t need to worry.”

But activists, lawyers and others say the law leaves it unclear where the “red lines” are, giving rise to self-censorship and an atmosphere of uncertainty.

The crackdown has driven many of Hong Kong’s activists, artists, academics, lawyers and others to move abroad. Law, 28, said activist friends who stayed behind are struggling with depression and feelings of suffocation amid the shifting political landscape but are still trying to do what they can while treading carefully.

He said it was important to remind the international community that the story of Hong Kong is not over.

“Safeguarding Hong Kong is safeguarding the front lines of democracy, the front lines of the battle against the rise of authoritarianism and authoritarian expansion,” he said. “I think this case should be remembered, and we should definitely continue to pay attention to it.”

Recommended Stories

  • China relaxes intercity travel restrictions by removing indication of Covid-19 risk on digital passes

    China will no longer indicate in its digital travel passes whether a person has recently visited cities with high risk of Covid-19 exposure, lifting a major hurdle for domestic travel as Beijing moves to relax its virus control policies to help its ailing economy. The asterisk symbol, which had appeared in the "Big Data Itinerary Card" of anyone who had travelled to cities with Covid-19 cases in the previous 14 days, will now be removed to facilitate intercity movement, the Ministry of Industry

  • Denver company's shareholders approve merger creating $6 billion oil and gas producer

    Shareholders in a longstanding Denver oil company voted Tuesday to merge the business with a Texas oil producer in a deal that shifts the company headquarters out of Denver. Whiting Petroleum stock owners overwhelmingly favored the deal to combine the company with Houston-based Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS), creating an oil and gas producer worth $6 billion and focused on developing wells in the Williston oil fields of North Dakota. Oasis Petroleum shareholders approved the merger in a vote taken Tuesday, too.

  • Toyota unveils its first mass market hybrid car for India, emerging markets

    Toyota Motor Corp on Friday unveiled its first mass market hybrid car for India, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), charting a new course for the Japanese automaker in one of the world's fastest growing car markets. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, the first car to be built by Toyota as part of a global alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp, will compete with Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors in a segment that accounts for the bulk of auto sales in India. The new model will be a "game changer" in the electric auto space in India, Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman of local unit Toyota Kirloskar Motor said at a launch event in New Delhi.

  • Mexico’s AMLO Says Carbon Offsets Need Oversight After BP Revelations

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for regulation of the country’s carbon offset market in response to a Bloomberg Green investigation that showed oil giant BP Plc is paying subsistence farmers a fraction of market rate. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over Manc

  • ‘Stranger Things’ and beyond: Here’s what’s worth streaming in July 2022

    Part 2 of Netflix's smash hit has fans abuzz, but there's a lot more on the way, including the action movie 'The Gray Man,' the return of 'What We Do in the Shadows' and the 'Ms. Marvel' season finale.

  • Threat to nuclear security: Russian occupiers want to turn off cooling of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during search for weapons

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - WEDNESDAY, 29 JUNE 2022, 12:34 At the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Russian invaders are planning to drain the cooling pools while searching for fictitious weapons belonging to workers, which could create a nuclear danger.

  • EU tells Greece to stop "violent" migrant deportations

    The European Union's top migration official told Greece on Thursday to stop "violent" deportations of migrants or risk losing funds. After becoming one of the main destination points during the migration crisis of 2015, Athens has hardened its policy in the past year by increasing land and sea patrols, extending a border fence and building camps with much stricter security on its islands near Turkey. It has repeatedly denied accusations of so-called pushbacks of asylum-seekers, saying it intercepts boats at sea to protect its own and the European Union's borders.

  • Explainer: Can Netanyahu regain Israel's premiership?

    Israel called a November election on Thursday after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stepped aside and parliament was dissolved, while former premier Benjamin Netanyahu promised he would return to power. Bennett and his partner Yair Lapid, who at midnight will assume the role of caretaker prime minister, took power last June, ending the record 12-year tenure of Netanyahu along with almost three years of political stalemate. Bennett and Lapid wrangled up a broad range of hard-right, liberal and Arab parties into a government, but they lost their narrow majority to defections in recent weeks.

  • Miami is ‘the epicenter of the housing crisis,’ says a Biden administration official

    Rental prices have soared this year. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge visited one city to see the crisis herself.

  • Russian missiles strike residential buildings in Odesa, killing at least 18

    The assault comes after Russian forces pulled out from Snake Island on Thursday, potentially easing the threat to Odesa, it was initially thought.

  • With a new carrier and rumors of more bases, a vision of China's global presence is getting clearer

    Beijing is increasingly looking for facilities to support an overseas presence, and the US is worried about how China will use its growing influence.

  • Here’s where a recession is most likely, according to Goldman Sachs

    The U.K. is teetering on the edge of recession, say economists at Goldman Sachs, as inflation-battered Britons curtail spending and the Bank of England raises interest rates.

  • Poland's Duda says planned U.S. base boosts security from Russia

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's president on Wednesday hailed a U.S. commitment to establish the 5th Army's Headquarters in the country as the realisation of a long-held dream that would enhance its security by sending a clear signal of deterrence to Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden told a NATO summit in Madrid earlier on Wednesday that the United States will ramp up its forces and equipment across Europe and set up a new permanent army headquarters in Poland in response to potential new threats from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. "This is news that we have been waiting for for a long time," President Andrzej Duda told a news conference.

  • Russians had powerful radio reconnaissance positions on Zmiinyi Island Danilov

    Olha Hlushchenko - Friday, 1 July 2022, 00:38 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (RNBO), has said that the Ukrainian military personnel using heavy artillery had driven Russian forces away from Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

  • High court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York

    The Supreme Court declined on Thursday to take up a case involving a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons. At the time, doctors, nurses and other medical workers who said they were being forced to choose between their jobs and religious beliefs. Three conservative justices — Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito — dissented earlier and did so again Thursday.

  • Bill Gates’ résumé from 1974 features 3 details experts warn you should never include

    Bill Gates shared his résumé from freshman year of college on LinkedIn, and it included a few mistakes. One of them: including his height and weight.

  • NATO chief says Finland and Sweden being on the cusp of joining alliance shows Putin made a 'huge mistake' by invading Ukraine

    Finland shares an 830-mile border with Russia, making it a particularly significant addition to NATO.

  • Turkey's stonewalling of Sweden's and Finland's applications to NATO was only its latest showdown with the alliance

    "Turkey's reservations about Sweden and Finland joining NATO serve only Putin," Sen. Bob Menendez said at a hearing in June.

  • Xerox’s CEO Has Died. What It Means for the Company.

    An ally of investor Carl Icahn, John Visentin suffered complications from an "ongoing illness," the enterprise-printing company said.

  • Putin signs order to seize Shell’s Russian gas project - live updates

    Why Heinz demanded an ‘unheard of’ 30pc price increase... and Tesco balked $13 trillion wiped off markets in worst six months on record FTSE 100 inches higher after torrid month Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Emmanuel Macron’s ‘grand bargain’ with Germany lies in tatters Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter