  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Xi Jinping whitewashes China's record of human rights abuses in speech at site of Tiananmen Square massacre

John Haltiwanger
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivering a speech in Tiananmen Square.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned other countries against attempting to bully China during a chest-thumping speech. Li Xueren/Getty Images

  • Xi Jinping delivered a chest-thumping speech warning other countries against bullying China.

  • The speech marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's Communist Party.

  • Xi said China has never oppressed other countries, while ignoring human rights abuses at home.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

In an incendiary speech marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's Communist Party, Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday portrayed China as an innocent player on the global stage while issuing a grave warning against bullying his country.

"The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to bully, oppress or enslave us," he said. "Whoever nurses delusions of doing that will crack their heads and spill blood on a Great Wall of steel built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese."

"We will not accept sanctimonious preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us," Xi said. "We have never bullied, oppressed, or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will."

Xi, an authoritarian with a long record of human rights abuses, said this without a hint of irony while speaking from Tiananmen Square - where Chinese troops in 1989 killed hundreds, possibly thousands, after opening fire on unarmed pro-democracy and pro-reform demonstrators.

The Chinese leader's remarks effectively whitewashed China's ongoing human rights abuses within the country's borders. China has continued to crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, while committing what is widely considered genocide against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, in a Thursday tweet said: "In his speech for the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping warns that China will not be 'oppressed.' Sadly, under his rule, the people of China will be oppressed."

It's true that under communist leadership China has not engaged in the same type of blatant interventionism as many Western countries, but Xi's comments also painted a misleading picture of China's role in the world.

China has rapidly expanded its global influence in recent years, bolstering its military and technological capacities while becoming more intertwined in the economies of countries worldwide. In the process, US-China relations have quickly deteriorated over the past few years as they've butted heads on everything from trade and the COVID-19 pandemic to Taiwan and the South China Sea.

President Joe Biden has warned that the the US and China are in a competition to "win the 21st century." The Biden administration has confronted China on a range of issues, and slapped sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights abuses, among other moves. There are also bipartisan efforts in Congress aimed at seeing the US challenge China more aggressively, particularly in terms of investments in research and development.

As the competition ramps up and both countries engage in chest-thumping from across the globe, Xi and his government have accused the US of employing a Cold War mentality.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Xi warns against foreign bullying as China marks party centenary

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned that foreign forces attempting to bully the nation will "get their heads bashed", and hailed a "new world" created by its people as the ruling Communist Party marked the centenary of its founding. In an hour-long address from Tiananmen Square, Xi pledged to build up China's military, committed to the "reunification" of Taiwan and said social stability would be ensured in Hong Kong while protecting China's security and sovereignty. "The people of China are not only good at destroying the old world, they have also created a new world," said Xi, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic.

  • China's Communist Party to celebrate 100th birthday in show of pomp and power

    China will mark the centenary of the founding of its ruling Communist Party on Thursday with pomp, spectacle, and what state media described as an "important" speech by President Xi Jinping in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Xi, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, and the party are riding high as the country recovers briskly from the COVID-19 outbreak and takes a more assertive stand on the global stage. State media has revealed little about the event amid heightened security and secrecy in the Chinese capital, but a flyby of fighter jets and helicopters is expected.

  • Do COVID vaccines work in people with HIV, cancer or organ transplants? What we know

    Evidence so far suggests it depends on the condition you have.

  • China shares slip after Party's party, others firm ahead of U.S. jobs data

    Chinese shares dropped on Friday, a day after China's Communist Party celebrated its centenary, while other regional markets held firm following Wall Street's ascent to record highs ahead of U.S. jobs data due out later in the global day. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3% and most other markets held on to slim gains but MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%, due to decline in Chinese and Hong Kong shares. Shanghai Composite fell 1.2%, amid speculation the Chinese central bank could begin tightening monetary policy, and some possible unease among overseas investors over President Xi Jinping's warning to foreign powers in a speech to mark his party's centenary.

  • Apple Faces Demand to Bar Watch From U.S. as Fight Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Masimo Corp. is expanding its legal fight against Apple Inc., filing a patent-infringement complaint at the U.S. International Trade Commission that seeks to halt imports of the Apple Watch.Apple’s Series 6 smartwatch infringes five patents for devices that use light transmitted through the body to measure oxygen levels in blood, Masimo said in a complaint filed at the Washington agency. The patented technology is key to Masimo’s core business and Apple is unfairly copying the fea

  • France probes fashion retailers for concealing 'crimes against humanity' in Xinjiang

    PARIS (Reuters) -French prosecutors have opened an investigation into four fashion retailers suspected of concealing "crimes against humanity" in China's Xinjiang region, a judicial source said on Thursday. The procedure is linked to accusations against China over its treatment of minority Muslim Uyghurs in the region, including the use of forced labour, the source said. China denies all accusations of abuse in the region.

  • China’s Communist Party Turns 100, Looks to the Future

    At the Chinese Communist Party’s centennial celebration, President Xi Jinping called for defiance against foreign pressure. As China challenges the U.S.’s leadership – from AI to defense – WSJ’s Jonathan Cheng looks at what’s next for the country. Photo: Wang Zhao/AFP

  • Biggest China Bank Abandons $3 Billion Zimbabwe Coal Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest bank dumped a plan to finance a $3 billion coal-fired power plant in Zimbabwe, dealing a blow to coal developers in Africa that see the Asian country as the last potential funder of their projects.Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. told Go Clean ICBC, an ad-hoc body representing 32 environmental groups, that it won’t fund the 2,800-megawatt Sengwa coal project in northern Zimbabwe, according to a June 18 email seen by Bloomberg that was sent to 350.org, o

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs Arizona voting curbs

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona, a defeat for voting rights advocates and Democrats who challenged the measures.The decision comes as Republican-led states launch a wave of voting curbs in the wake of former president Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud."If you count the legal votes, I easily win."Arizona lawmakers enacted new rules outlawing third parties - other than immediate family - from collecting and delivering early ballots and restricting where absentee ballots may be cast.Community groups often organize ballot drives for voters who might find it difficult to vote on election day, or lack transportation to a polling site.A lower court found the Arizona laws disproportionately burdened Black, Latino and Native American voters.But in a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court's conservative justices held that the restrictions did not violate the 1965 voting rights act which prohibits racial discrimination in voting.The court's three liberal justices dissented from the decision.Democrats have accused Republicans at the state level of enacting voter-suppression measures to make it harder for Democratic-leaning racial minorities to cast ballots.Many Republicans have justified new restrictions as a means to reduce voter fraud, a phenomenon that election experts have said is rare in the United States.

  • Putin finally confirms he got the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, as Russia struggles to vaccinate people amid spiking cases and deaths

    In March, the Russian president said he was vaccinated but wouldn't say which shot he got. Russia is currently battling a massive COVID-19 surge.

  • Biggest Lithium Maker Ups Game in Race to Power Electric Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Albemarle Corp., the world’s biggest producer of lithium, is fast-tracking advanced forms of the metal that could result in better batteries for electric vehicles.A new lab in North Carolina will develop lithium products two to three times faster than previously, Chief Technology Officer Glen Merfeld said Wednesday. In particular, they’ll use cell-phone-sized custom samples to test out how well a lithium-concoction will work with, for example, new car models. That’s a process that

  • Can the Chinese Communist Party last another 100 years?

    Beijing is awash in red this week as the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its centenary on July 1 – red flags, red fireworks, red medals, red flowers. There are even "red" propaganda rap songs – in content, anyway. China’s carefully choreographed celebration is aimed at glorifying the party’s history and cementing loyalty in the nation of 1.4 billion people – delivered in broad platitudes. “We have written a splendid chapter in the history of the Chinese nation and entire human race,” leader X

  • NKorea's Kim vows to boost China ties amid pandemic hardship

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Thursday he’ll push to further upgrade relations with China, his main ally, as he struggles to navigate his country out of a deepening crisis linked to the pandemic. Kim made the comments in a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulating him on the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. “The Workers’ Party of Korea, by its firm unity with the Chinese Communist Party, would raise (North Korea)-China friendship to a new strategic point as required by the times and as desired by the peoples of the two countries,” Kim was quoted as saying.

  • Delta variant causes new lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions across the globe

    The Delta variant, spreading rapidly throughout the world, is forcing new coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions as countries grapple with surges.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis' office pushes back on report that he made 'a plea' to Trump not to hold a rally in Florida

    The Washington Examiner had reported that DeSantis was fighting Trump's plan to hold a rally in the wake of the tragic Surfside condo collapse.

  • HSBC documents revealed in Huawei extradition battle

    A twist comes in the lengthy case that has been a lightening rod for Sino-US and Canadian tensions.

  • Some Missouri police cut ties with ATF as feds assess impact of new gun law

    Federal law enforcement are quietly asking Missouri police whether they will continue assisting in federal firearm investigations.

  • MPs call for China sanctions over Hong Kong crackdown

    A group of MPs are calling on the British Government to impose sanctions on Chinese officials over a crackdown in Hong Kong, exactly a year after a sweeping national security law came into force. The law has become “the main instrument to eradicate Hong Kong’s autonomy,” the MPs, including Lord Alton of Liverpool and Baroness Bennett, wrote in a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. “The Chinese Government and its agents are moving ruthlessly to dismantle Hong Kong’s fabric of society, inter

  • Warriors’ Steph Curry reacts to Suns, Chris Paul advancing to the NBA Finals

    After the Suns punched a ticket to the NBA Finals, Steph Curry congratulated Chris Paul and Phoenix on Twitter.

  • Erdogan defends Turkey's withdrawal from violence against women treaty

    Turkey's withdrawal on Thursday from an international treaty to prevent violence against women is not a step backwards, President Tayyip Erdogan said, defending a move which has drawn condemnation from many Turks and Western allies. "Some circles are trying to portray our withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention as a step backwards in our battle with violence against women," he told an action plan meeting in Ankara.