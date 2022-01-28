Xi Jinping's iron grip on power brings new form of corruption, China experts tell US congressional advisory panel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's tightening grip on power over the last decade has created a new form of corruption in his country's government as officials compete to show their loyalty to him above all else, a congressional advisory body on US-China relations was told at a hearing on Thursday.

Experts on Chinese politics at the elite and local levels warned that Xi, who abolished presidential term limits and is widely expected to stay in power when his second term ends this year, has wrung out from many cadres across the country any willingness to innovate new ideas or express honest feedback about how policies are working - all potentially destabilising to China, they said.

"It seems like this really just opens the door to a systematic sense of corruption," Joseph Fewsmith, a professor of international relations and political science at Boston University, told the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission. "You promote your allies, and that gets you right back to where you were when this whole campaign against corruption started."

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Washington has watched with alarm as Xi has asserted himself as a powerful authoritarian ruler who has shown an increasing willingness to use Chinese economic and military power around the world to accomplish his geopolitical goals.

The hearing came two days after the US House of Representatives unveiled sweeping legislation targeting China in nearly every aspect of the countries' tense relationship, from human rights to Taiwan to economic competition.

Congress has spent much of the last year working on a sprawling set of bills that lawmakers say will put the US in a better position to compete against China.

At the hearing on Thursday, experts said that a signature piece of Xi's policy agenda - his anti-corruption campaign, which has also been used to cull Xi's political rivals from the system - has led to some improvements at the local level. For example, they said it was now much harder for a local government department to have a lavish meal on the Chinese taxpayers' dime.

But they also said China's government in the Xi era has become filled with a pervasive sense that the only way to truly rise through the ranks is to show all-out loyalty to the leader.

Xi is still removing people suspected to be loyalists to former leaders from high levels of government, Fewsmith said.

Earlier this month, former public security vice-minister Sun Lijun, who Fewsmith said was an acolyte of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin two decades ago, was charged with accepting a "huge amount" of bribes.

"His way of fighting factionalism is to create a huge faction of his own," Fewsmith said of Xi.

Local officials now often have to guess what Xi might want, the experts said, and many are likely to do the bare minimum in their low-paying government jobs rather than inadvertently go in the wrong direction and sacrifice their chance to move up in the system.

"This is an era of authoritarian bureaucrats, not policy entrepreneurs," said Jessica Teets, an associate professor of political science at Middlebury College.

She used the example of a central government policy issued to stop local companies from polluting. It looks good on paper, Teets said.

"But what we see then, when it goes to the local level, is that sometimes local officials are not implementing anything, either because they're not sure of what to do or they don't want to take the risk," she told the panel.

"And then when Xi Jinping or somebody from the centre is paying attention to them, they all rush out and close down all of the factories, just in case they're polluting," she added, whether or not they were trying to improve, and no matter how many people are put out of work.

"I don't think that this governance style is very effective, ultimately."

Yuen Yuen Ang, an associate professor of Chinese studies at the University of Michigan, noted that Xi's power is not completely unquestioned, citing former finance minister Lou Jiwei's public call last month for more transparency in national economic data.

But Ang, who wrote the 2020 book China's Gilded Age: The Paradox of Economic Boom and Vast Corruption, said Lou was in a rare position to "come forth and speak some truth, and that got a lot of attention".

China is now seeing the cost of a "grand bargain" under which local governments have turned over tax revenue to Beijing in return for its permission to finance local spending on credit, she said, a system that ultimately masked the full extent of unsustainable local government debt.

"They only carried out the first audit, I believe, around 2010, and that was the first time that they knew, oh my gosh, we owe so much," Ang said.

On the military and foreign policy fronts, Xi's increasingly aggressive approach has dovetailed with an expanded definition of national security to include such diverse areas as food security, public finance and disease control, experts said.

Xi's creation of the National Security Commission in 2018 has further centralised his control over domestic affairs, military security, military defence, economic security and foreign policy, with him at the apex, said Yun Sun, China Programme director at the Stimson Centre.

China's traditional "collective leadership" in foreign policy - exemplified in 1999 when president Jiang Zemin tapped a range of sources after the 1999 US bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade - is increasingly in the hands of Xi.

"Under Xi Jinping, internal balancing of the top leader's paramount authority appears seriously constrained," with China's increasingly assertive foreign policy unlikely to change during his tenure, Sun said in written testimony.

Xi's military reforms include better integration of the People's Liberation Army with the more domestically focused People's Armed Police and streamlining reporting channels to root out corruption, experts said.

A Jamestown Foundation report this week said Xi appeared to be eliciting support from the military in a bid to better unify the Communist Party in advance of the 20th Party Congress.

"There are self-righteous cadres ... who openly express views contrary to the central party authorities," the report said, quoting the December issue of the official China Discipline and Supervision Journal. "Some cadres refuse to obey orders."

But experts said on Thursday that Xi's extensive reforms have created challenges.

One open question is how durable a system increasingly built around Xi will be after his tenure. Another concerns, they added, is the impact on professional competence given the importance of loyalty and how deep-seated Xi's reforms are given his many responsibilities.

"All roads ultimately lead to Xi, but the system below his level remains convoluted," Joel Wuthnow, a fellow at the National Defence University, said in written testimony.

The transition from institutionalised military leadership to a personalised leadership that revolves around Xi could also complicate potential crisis management efforts between the US and China in "the fog of war", said James Mulvenon, director of the Centre for Intelligence Research and Analysis.

"It makes it more difficult for us, for instance, to establish credible defence telephone links with what we think are the operational elements of the PLA," Mulvenon said.

The witnesses called on the US to devote more resources and talent to understanding an increasingly powerful China and to streamline America's own military decision-making process.

Those efforts could include advancing legislation introduced last year that would establish a federal programme to translate open-source materials from China, Russia and other countries, said Roderick Lee, research director at the US Air Force China Aerospace Studies Institute.

Once the US has a "high fidelity understanding of how the PLA's decision making system works ... and where we think its going to move towards in the future, we can start identifying where we need to bolster our own capabilities and our own capacity," said Lee.

Additional reporting by Robert Delaney, Mark Magnier and Owen Churchill

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese soft power in Iraq: Speak the language, get jobs

    In a classroom in northern Iraq, Zhiwei Hu presides over his students as a conductor would an orchestra. The 52-year-old has been teaching the cohort of 14 Iraqi Kurdish students at the behest of the Chinese consulate in the northern city of Irbil.

  • FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S

    The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday voted to revoke the authorization for China Unicom's U.S. unit to operate in the United States, citing national security concerns. The 4-0 vote to revoke the authority that had been granted in 2002 is the latest move by the American regulator to bar Chinese telecommunications carriers from the United States because of national security concerns. The order requires China Unicom Americas to end domestic interstate and international telecommunications services in the United States within 60 days of the order's publication.

  • Europe Is Making a Comeback, but Germany’s Economy Is Different

    The French economy grew at the fastest pace in 52 years in 2021, but Germany's contracted in the final quarter of the year.

  • Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: more than 30 heads of state to join China's Xi Jinping for opening ceremony

    Chinese President Xi Jinping will officiate at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics next Friday, and host diplomatic activities for visiting foreign dignitaries over the weekend. China's foreign ministry said Xi would hold welcome banquets from February 4 to 6 for dignitaries attending the Games opener, which will include more than 30 heads of state, government, royal families and international organisations. Xi would also attend a range of bilateral events during the period, mini

  • Lunar New Year flowers in flames as Hong Kong farmer burns unsold stock

    Flower farmer Leung Yat-shen has burned thousands of flowers he cannot sell this year as Hong Kong's stringent measures against the Omicron variant of coronavirus have halved his Lunar New Year demand. Leung, 70, runs a traditional farm in Hong Kong's rural Yuen Long district growing sword lilies, water lilies and tulips.

  • Discovery Plus Sets Indian Wrestling Series ‘Dangals of Crime’ – Global Bulletin

    STREAMING Discovery Plus India’s original investigative documentary series “Dangals of Crime: The Untold Truth About Indian Wrestling,” is now streaming. It traces the meteoric rise of the Olympic sport, in which India has seven summer Olympics medals, and also explores its dark underbelly. Wrestling’s popularity reached a crescendo in India after iconic wrestlers Sushil Kumar […]

  • Gun pulled on group of teens arguing in Center City SEPTA station, police say

    Authorities are investigating after they say someone pulled out a gun during an argument between a large group of high school students in a crowded Center City SEPTA station.

  • Bitcoin is in for a long year as traders increase their bets to predict five Fed rate hikes in 2022

    The Fed was more "hawkish" than many investors expected Wednesday, delivering another blow to bitcoin.

  • Former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson joins the Wisconsin Republican primary for governor, compares himself with Donald Trump

    Kevin Nicholson, who lost a primary for U.S. Senate four years ago, has adopted a message of being an outsider to state Republican politics.

  • Japan to push controversial mine for UNESCO World Heritage

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that Japan will recommend a former gold mine on Sado Island for a UNESCO World Heritage list, despite protests from South Korea that the site is inappropriate because of its wartime abuse of Korean laborers — a sensitive issue that still strains ties between the neighbors. Kishida's decision to nominate the 400-year-old site in northern Japan apparently reverses his earlier, more cautious stance after a strong push by powerful ultra-rightwing historical revisionists in his governing party. Kishida said the Sado mine is valuable in Japan's industrial history.

  • Are immigrants the ultimate frugal retirees?

    Bo Thao-Urabe arrived in the U.S. in December 1979, at age 6, after her Hmong family had fled Laos and spent three years at a refugee camp in Thailand. “One of the things that I learned in financial literacy was to put money away for yourself first,” says Thao-Urabe, now founder and network director of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL) in St. Paul, Minnesota, an organization that taps into the collective power of Asian American leaders to improve the community. Less appreciated is that America’s foreign-born population is also getting older.

  • Poland starts building metal wall on border with Belarus

    Construction workers with heavy machinery have started work on Poland’s border with Belarus on a $394 million wall to stop migrants pushed across by Belarus in what the European Union calls a “hybrid attack.” Reporters were allowed Thursday to see the work in the village of Tolcza, near the closed border crossing of Kuznica in eastern Poland. Border guards and the military patrolled as excavators and cranes prepared the ground for the metal wall that Poland’s right-wing government says will serve the interests of all of the EU.

  • China property shares slump as planned U.S. rate hike adds to woes

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group shares slumped on Thursday after the developer's thinly detailed roadmap for restructuring left investors dissatisfied and its indebted peers also fell on concerns higher interest rates would raise financing costs. Regulatory curbs on borrowing have driven China's property sector into crisis, highlighted by Evergrande, the world's most indebted property firm. The contagion has engulfed other Chinese developers, roiled global financial markets in the past year and contributed to a slump in China's property market, which accounts for a quarter of its economy.

  • New iOS concept dreams up a brilliant iPhone feature we want right now

    There’s an old Jerry Seinfeld bit where the famous comedian talks about how our relationship with the phone has done a complete 180. As the joke goes, when the phone rang in the 80s and 90s, people rushed to pick it up to see who was there. There was excitement in the air! Now with … The post New iOS concept dreams up a brilliant iPhone feature we want right now appeared first on BGR.

  • What's Putin planning in Ukraine standoff? TikTok might have the answer

    What's Russian President Vladimir Putin planning after massing troops on Ukraine’s border? Some have turned to TikTok for answers.

  • India's gold demand to keep rising after big jump in 2021 - WGC

    India's gold consumption is expected to rise further in 2022 after jumping 79% last year as pent-up demand and an improvement in consumer confidence are seen boosting retail jewellery sales, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Friday. Gold consumption in 2022 will likely be 800-850 tonnes versus 797.3 tonnes last year, the highest in six years, Somasundaram PR, regional chief executive officer of WGC's Indian operations, told Reuters. Indian demand has averaged 769.7 tonnes over the last 10 years.

  • 2021 Ford Bronco sells for $500K in windfall for Detroit's Pope Francis Center

    A 2021 Ford Bronco raises big money to address homelessness in Detroit.

  • Ye Shares ‘Donda 2’ Release Date

    "DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE"

  • Expats head for the exit as 'easy' Singapore's COVID controls bite

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Atar Sandler arrived in Singapore in 2019, seizing the opportunity to live in a buzzing global city that is also a convenient base to jet off to more exotic locales nearby. But after two years of mask-wearing, socialising in small groups and travel restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Israeli human resources professional packed her bags for New York with her husband and children this month. Risk-averse Singapore is trying to balance its approach to living with COVID - aiming to protect people in the densely populated island from the disease while reopening its economy and borders to maintain its reputation as a hub for capital and talent.

  • Water is drying up. We need to change the way we eat so we can change the way we farm.

    Just as consumers have driven change in other parts of the economy, they could help drive a reckoning around water.