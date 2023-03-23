Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow sends "disturbing message" of support for Russia – Pentagon

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said that the meetings between Chinese and Russian leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Moscow sends a "disturbing message" about China's support for Russia.

Source: Ukrinform

Quote:  "I believe Xi's visit to Putin and his multi-day stay there sends an alarming message, a message of support [for Russia - ed.]."

Details: Austin emphasised that although there is no evidence of Beijing providing lethal assistance to the Russian Federation, Xi's visit and his meetings with the Russian leader were essentially "a demonstration of support" for Putin, which in itself "is very disturbing."

The Pentagon chief also noted that if China provides material support to the Russian side, it will potentially affect the continuation of the conflict and expand its influence not only in the region but also around the world.

Background:

  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Russia, where he met with Vladimir Putin and signed agreements to continue the strategic partnership between the two countries.

  • At the same time, Putin and Xi have issued a joint statement in which they claimed that their countries' relations are not a military-political alliance, are not of a block or confrontational nature, and are not directed against third countries.

  • Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, expressed hope that China will not be an accomplice of Russia.

  • Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence believes that China will care for its own interests and will not provide military assistance to the Russian regime.

