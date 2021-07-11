Xi and Kim vow closer ties between China and North Korea, citing "hostile" foreign forces

China's President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed Sunday to strengthen ties ahead of the 60th anniversary of the countries' treaty of friendship, citing "hostile forces," per KCNA.

Why it matters: The report by the state-run North Korean news agency is meant as a message to the U.S. amid stalled nuclear talks and escalating tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, as well as Beijing, analysts said, according to AFP.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What they're saying: The two countries' governments "are now staunchly advancing toward a bright future by smashing the high-handedness and desperate maneuvers of the hostile forces on the strength of militant friendship and blood ties even under the complicated international situation," Kim said in a statement.

"Despite the increasingly rampant anti-socialist attempts by the imperialists and the rapidly changing relations between or among countries in the wake of the Cold War, the deep-rooted" relation between China and North Korea was "strengthening," he added.

The big picture: The Biden administration last month extended for another year an executive order that's been in place for more than a decade, which declares a national emergency over the nuclear threat from North Korea.

Go deeper: Biden's Korean War diplomacy

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free