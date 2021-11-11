Xi looks to entrench his rule by putting a new spin on China's past

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander Smith
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to dominate his country’s future. To do that, he is set to put a whole new spin on its past, placing him alongside pivotal leaders such as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

That’s the view of many experts watching a key meeting of the Chinese Communist Party that was set to end Thursday.

The sixth plenum of the party’s Central Committee, a mostly male group of more than 300 top leaders, is the last major meeting before a party congress next year where Xi, 68, is expected to secure an unprecedented third term in office.

Crucial at the four-day plenum will be whether Xi drives through what’s known as a “historical resolution,” which would allow him to present his own version of Chinese history — only the third time a party leader has done so.

Xi’s political philosophy — called “Xi Jinping Thought” — is already being interwoven into Chinese society, added to educational textbooks from primary school to college. A historical resolution would further entrench his personal leadership as the defining characteristic of Chinese politics for years and possibly decades to come.

The resolution will be Xi’s “attempt to further consolidate his power and to define his historical legacy in the history of the party,” said Jinghan Zeng, a professor of China and international studies at Lancaster University in Britain.

In the weeks leading up to the plenum, state media praise for Xi has been even more effusive than usual. A commentary in People’s Daily, the party’s flagship newspaper, called leadership the “most critical condition in the face of major historical junctures and tests.” Safeguarding Xi’s “core position” and the party’s overall authority, it said, were “the fundamental guarantees for winning new victories” in China’s modernization drive.

Mao Zedong reviews the army of the
Mao Zedong reviews the army of the

Mao and Deng both used their historical resolutions to criticize what had come before: Mao, in 1945, asserting his dominance as ruler at the birth of communist China, and Deng, in 1981, carefully criticizing Mao’s mistakes and paving the way for greater economic liberalization. But Xi’s resolution is expected to be more about praising what Chinese state media has called “the major achievements and historical experiences” of the party’s 100-year rule — and by extension the past decade with him in charge.

That includes the Mao era, which Xi has previously defended despite the millions of people who died of starvation in the Great Leap Forward, Mao’s disastrous attempt in the late 1950s and early 1960s to rapidly industrialize Chinese society, and the brutal purges of the 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution.

Chinese peasants farming. (Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Chinese peasants farming. (Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Along with Mao and Deng, Xi has already positioned himself among the most powerful leaders in post-revolutionary Chinese history. The removal of the two-term limit for presidents in 2018 has effectively allowed him to stay in office indefinitely.

Whether that actually happens will be decided next year at the party congress, a twice-a-decade event at which China’s top leaders are appointed. In between those gatherings, the party holds seven plenums, or plenary sessions, each with its own theme.

CHINA-BEIJING-XI JINPING-110TH ANNIVERSARY-REVOLUTION OF 1911 (CN) (Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)
CHINA-BEIJING-XI JINPING-110TH ANNIVERSARY-REVOLUTION OF 1911 (CN) (Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)

In theory, these sessions are a chance for the Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s most powerful body, to propose new policies for review. In reality, in the era of strongman Xi, they allow the president “to assert dominance” while only creating “the public illusion of collective governance,” according to a briefing by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

“Sixth plenums are not usually necessarily the most important annual meetings of the Communist Party,” said Steve Tsang, a professor and director of the China Institute at SOAS University of London. “But this particular sixth plenum is very, very important indeed.”

“The only thing that can stop Xi now is internal resistance within the upper echelons of the party, if he stumbles or makes some other big mistake,” he said.

These plans come amid China’s surging power internationally. The country is set to become the world’s largest economy within a decade. Its coal consumption will determine the global fight against climate change. And it remains locked with the United States in disputes over everything from trade and intellectual property to human rights and the status of Taiwan.

And with Xi at its helm, China has become increasingly authoritarian, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual ranking index.

He has already begun to turn the page on a new chapter in Chinese history, in which “the goal is to create a ‘great modern socialist nation,’ as Xi has articulated, by 2035,” Andrew Polk, a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said in an online presentation last month.

Whereas Deng opposed Mao’s cult of personality, Xi has accrued more personal power than any single person since the country’s founder.

Deng Xiaoping (Dirck Halstead / Getty Images)
Deng Xiaoping (Dirck Halstead / Getty Images)

Under his watch, tens of thousands of officials — including Xi’s political rivals — have been investigated for alleged corruption, China’s military has been dramatically overhauled and modernized, and the country has shifted away from low-end manufacturing and is emerging as a technology powerhouse.

In recent months, Xi has eschewed the growth-at-all-costs doctrine of his predecessors and instead focused on the slogan of “common prosperity” — going after China’s tech giants and superrich with the promise of greater income distribution.

This “isn’t about Xi Jinping being a bleeding heart” liberal, Polk added. “His thinking is that a strong country doesn’t have a huge amount of economic inequality, because that leads to divisions in the populace.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

    China's leaders have approved a resolution on the history of the ruling Communist Party that was expected to set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year. The official Xinhua News Agency said the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the party was adopted during a four-day meeting of its Central Committee that ended Thursday. The move is expected to give Xi status beside the ruling Communist Party's most important figures.

  • UN Security Council states fresh concern over Myanmar crisis

    The United Nations Security Council has issued a press statement expressing “deep concern” about ongoing violence in Myanmar, whose military-installed government is using force against opponents. The Security Council’s action comes as Myanmar’s army appears to be undertaking a major offensive in the country’s northwest amid warnings that the humanitarian situation throughout the country is sharply deteriorating, with food shortages and a weakened public health system. A press statement carries less weight than an official resolution, and can serve as a way of achieving consensus among the Security Council members that would otherwise be difficult to achieve.

  • In surprise move, U.S. and China vow to work together on climate change

    The unexpected announcement was light on details, but it gave a jolt of momentum to the U.N. climate summit in Scotland.

  • China: North-eastern city sees highest snowfall in 116 years

    It comes amid concerns about keeping homes warm in an area that was earlier hit by outages.

  • Is your child receiving the COVID-19 vaccine soon? These 8 products may help soothe side effects

    Preparing for your children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine? Here are products that can help ease side effects like headaches, fatigue and more.

  • China's Xi Jinping cements his status with historic resolution

    Mr Xi is only the third leader to issue a "historical resolution" after Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

  • Afghan refugees arriving in Tampa Bay need apartments

    Malalai Rostami traveled across Tampa last week, from the Airbnb where she’d been living with her five younger siblings and mother to their new three-bedroom apartment near the University of South Florida. It was the final leg of a monthslong journey that started when Rostami left the house in Kabul, Afghanistan, where she’d been hiding and walked toward Hamid Karzai International Airport. ...

  • California governor puzzled by reaction to his absence

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom, absent from public life for nearly two weeks with little word from his office on his whereabouts, defended his handling of the situation and said Wednesday he was puzzled by those who took to social media to criticize and spread falsehoods about him. To encourage others to get coronavirus booster shots, Newsom invited the media to watch him get one on Oct. 27, just a few days before he was scheduled to fly to Scotland for the United Nations’ climate conference. Two days later, Newsom abruptly canceled his trip, citing unspecified “family obligations.”

  • China’s Tech Crackdown Is Upending Lives From Beijing to Kentucky

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past five years, Catrina Cowart started most of her days at 5 a.m. with a live-streamed call from China. Through a tutoring app called VIPKid, the freelance writer in Lexington, Kentucky earned $21 an hour teaching English to Chinese kids, more than what she would have made at a local school. But her routine ended this summer after Beijing decreed a large portion of its $100 billion private education sector illegal.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartmen

  • It's Going to Get Even Harder to Buy a PlayStation 5

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. has reduced its PlayStation 5 production outlook for this fiscal year due to component and logistics constraints, according to people familiar with its operations.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Greece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticThe Tokyo-based entertainment giant had previously targeted more than 16 million units

  • Grayscale CEO: Bitcoin ETFs have become a 'political issue'

    Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein discussed expected regulation and what would be in the best interests of cryptocurrency investors at the Yahoo Finance-Decrypt "Crypto Goes Mainstream" special.

  • For Alibaba, the New Mission Is Export

    Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is the biggest mistake in my current portfolio. At its current price of just under $163, the shares are down by nearly half from their October 2020 peak. The highly publicized Chinese tech crackdown has hit it harder than any of the country’s other successful companies. It wiped out $344 billion in market cap. Source: zhu difeng / Shutterstock.com But Alibaba is taking on a new role. It’s becoming the “good cop” face of China to the world. By investing heavily in cloud,

  • Nvidia Market Value Tops $800 Billion as CEO Adds Fuel to the Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. shares closed modestly lower on Tuesday, erasing an initial advance that came after Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang gave what analysts said was an upbeat address at the company’s annual technology conference.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe shares hit an intraday record in morning trading but ended down 0.5%. Despit

  • Durr rejects 'Islamophobia and all forms of hate' after meeting with Muslims

    Senator-Elect Ed Durr, who apologized last week for an offensive tweet, takes a moderate tone after meeting Muslim leaders.

  • U.N. Security Council urges end to Myanmar violence

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. Security Council expressed deep concern on Wednesday over increased violence across Myanmar and in a rare statement, agreed by the 15-members, called for an immediate end to fighting and for the military to exercise utmost restraint. There are reports of a buildup of heavy weapons and troops in Chin state, suggesting an imminent army attack to flush out militia groups formed after the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a coup on Feb. 1. Myanmar's junta has made no comment on the situation in Chin, a volatile border region that has become a forefront of resistance against military rule.

  • China's Longi plans to set up more manufacturing plants overseas

    Longi Green Tech, the world's biggest monocrystalline silicon solar maker, is looking to set up more manufacturing plants overseas, aiming to seize a bigger market share and avoid hefty U.S. import tariffs. The Xi'an-headquartered Longji Green Technology Co has two offshore plants in Malaysia and Vietnam, accounting for about 1% of its total wafer capacity and 20% of its cell and module products capacity. "Recently we are actively studying to build manufacturing plants in other regions with advantageous production factors, such as India, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.," Li Zhenguo, President of Longi Green Tech, told an online media roundtable on Thursday.

  • Japan has not stopped using vaccines to combat Covid-19

    Multiple Facebook posts have shared a claim that Japan has stopped using vaccines against Covid-19 and prescribed antiparasitic drug ivermectin, ending the pandemic in the country “almost overnight”. But the claims are false; Japan are still administering Covid-19 vaccines. The Japanese authorities have not approved ivermectin as a treatment against Covid-19.The claims were shared by an Australia-based Facebook user here on November 1, 2021. The Facebook post includes a screenshot of an article

  • US Indo-Pacific Command chief in Japan, reaffirms commitment

    The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Thursday met with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and reaffirmed America's commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific despite rising tensions amid China's increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino was in Tokyo following a three-day joint session with Chief of Staff Koji Yamazaki that included a trip to Japan's southern islands, where they observed Japan Self-Defense Force exercises in the same region where Chinese warships have been repeatedly spotted. Aquilino told Kishida he is committed to working with Japan “to deliver a free and open Indo-Pacific and peace and stability and prosperity for the region.”

  • They Wanted to Foster Their Great-Grandson. Why Did New York Say No?

    NEW YORK — When a Queens couple applied to be foster parents to their 2-year-old great-grandson, they figured it was a simple formality. They had been raising him in their apartment since he was removed from the care of his mentally ill mother when he was a few months old. “We’re the only parents that he knows,” the boy’s great-grandmother said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times They had brought up five children of their own and adopted two others. And they were caring f

  • Steve Kerr admits Steph Curry wants to send NBA's best a clear message

    Steph is out to remind everyone of his greatness.