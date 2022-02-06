Xi meets Poland, Pakistan leaders in Olympic diplomacy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China
  • Andrzej Duda
    Polish lawyer and politician, President of Poland (b. 1972)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping met Sunday with leaders from Poland and Pakistan in a flurry of diplomacy on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Xi told President Andrzej Duda that China seeks to further improve ties with Poland, whose warm relationship with Beijing has not sat well with main rival the United States.

Poland was the only European Union nation to send an elected leader to the Games despite a U.S.-led diplomatic boycott. The meeting also comes amid concerns over a Russian attack on Ukraine, with which NATO member Poland shares a lengthy border.

Xi, who has not left China since 2019, has met a range of world leaders over recent days, including President Vladimir Putin of Russia, with which China is building a closer informal alliance.

The meetings highlight Xi's moves to elevate himself as a major player in world diplomacy, while positioning China's single party authoritarian political model as an alternative to the long-dominant liberal world order led by the United States.

Xi told Duda the two countries should “respect and accommodate each other’s core interests and major concerns," the Communist Party newspaper Global Times reported.

Along with strengthening communication on “major international issues," they should “tap the potential of their economies, trade and investment, transportation and logistics, and high and new technologies, and lift bilateral practical cooperation to a new level," Xi said.

He said China is ready to take an active part in the construction of a logistics hub in Poland and help Poland become a key node in the China-Europe supply chain.

No statement was immediately available from Duda. However, in Warsaw, his foreign policy advisor Jakub Kumoch said Poland wanted “the best possible relations with China and we can see a similar interest on the Chinese side.”

Poland, along with Hungary and Serbia, has been viewed as one of China's backdoors into Europe. The uncritical support from Beijing contrasts with Washington's expressions of concern over the increasing autocratic rule of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Poland participates in a Chinese initiative to nurture relations with Central and Eastern European governments known as the China-CEEC group, as well as Xi's signature “Belt and Road" drive to build infrastructure linking China to Europe and beyond.

As well as prompting unease in Washington, China's moves have raised concerns among France, Germany and other Western European governments that Beijing is trying to make political inroads into the European Union.

The Polish president has a role in shaping Poland’s foreign ties but is not the chief policy-maker.

In a separate meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Xi pledged closer cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor investment program to build roads, power plants and other infrastructure.

He said China was willing to join hands with its longtime ally to “build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era," Global Times reported.

“The strategic relationship between China and Pakistan is of prominence in a changing world," Xi was quoted as saying.

“China upholds fairness and justice in international affairs. China is willing to strengthen the coordination and cooperation with Pakistan in multilateral venues such as the U.N. and promote justice and world and regional peace," Xi said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking EU ranks, Polish leader in Beijing diplomacy push

    Alone among his fellow European Union leaders, Poland's president was in Beijing Friday for the Winter Olympics opening in what his office said was a bid to maintain good ties with China and lobby for an easing of Russia-Ukraine tensions. President Andrzej Duda is scheduled to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday, his office said. Other EU leaders have followed the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, among others, in a stated or unstated diplomatic boycott of the Games due to China's human rights record — while allowing their athletes to compete.

  • 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule: How to watch every women’s event

    2022 Winter Olympics: A complete schedule and TV / live streaming guide for how to watch every women's and mixed gender event at the Beijing Olympics.

  • For ski jumper Ursa Bogataj, first major win is Olympic gold

    At the 2022 Winter Olympics, Slovenian ski jumper Ursa Bogataj recorded the first victory of her career: Olympic gold. She's the second Slovenian athlete to win gold - in any sport - at the Winter Olympics.

  • Cyclone Batsirai: Madagascar battered by second storm in two weeks

    Winds of up to 235km/h and heavy rain are reported as Cyclone Batsirai makes landfall.

  • Women’s Hockey Olympic Preview: Full schedule, how to watch, team rosters

    A complete guide to women's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, featuring a complete schedule, team rosters, history, and how to watch.

  • China's Xi meets more heads of state in Winter Games diplomatic push

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping met the leaders of several more countries on Saturday as Beijing used the start of the Winter Olympics to score diplomatic points amid simmering tensions with the United States. Following a groundbreaking agreement https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-china-tell-nato-stop-expansion-moscow-backs-beijing-taiwan-2022-02-04 with Russia on Friday over Taiwan and against NATO expansion, Xi held meetings with the leaders of Serbia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan and hosted a banquet at Beijing's Great Hall of the People. Over 30 foreign leaders travelled to Beijing to attend Friday's opening ceremony.

  • Samsung’s new metaverse world My House hits over 4 million visits in less than a month

    Since the initial unveiling of Samsung’s metaverse service My House on Jan. 5, the platform has shown huge success, accumulating over 4 million visitors in less than a month. The platform was launched at CES 2022, an annual tech show, where Samsung announced plans to introduce new appliances and products through My House while utilizing creative freedom features to draw in younger consumers. A collaboration with Naver’s 3D avatar platform Zepeto, My House is a metaverse service in which users can test out a variety of Samsung products and appliances while decorating and furnishing personalized virtual homes.

  • Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup, U.S. officials say

    American officials have said that a Russian invasion could overwhelm Ukraine’s military relatively quickly.

  • Xi had opportunity to urge Putin to pursue Ukraine diplomacy in meeting -U.S. official

    A meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing should have been an opportunity for China to encourage Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, the U.S. State Department's top diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, said on Friday. Such an approach is what the world expects from "responsible powers," Kritenbrink told reporters of the meeting that led to China and Russia proclaiming a deep strategic partnership.

  • Swedish Speed Skater Nils van der Poel Wins Gold, Sets Olympic Record After Late Push

    Team USA skaters Emery Lehman and Ethan Cepuran finished 16th and 17th, respectively, in the men's 5000m as Sweden's Nils van der Poel won gold.

  • Stung by prison battle, Kurds say they need help against IS

    Weeks after the long, furious battle with militants from the Islamic State group over a prison in northeastern Syria, the mangled wreckage of a car used by suicide bombers still sat outside its perimeter. Gaping holes remained in the prison’s outer wall, an ominous reminder of the IS inmates who escaped during the fighting. The battle for Gweiran Prison is over; it took 10 days, but U.S.-backed, Syrian Kurdish-led forces finally defeated the militants who attacked the facility in the city of Hassakeh, aiming to break free their comrades jailed inside, in the group’s largest and most stunning operation in years.

  • Team USA Athletes Like Shaun White Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Olympics Opening Ceremony

    The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday morning, symbolizing the start of the new Games

  • As Russian troops mass in Belarus, nerves start to fray at Ukraine border

    A Russia deploys thousands of troops in Belarus for military exercises, just across the border in Senkivka, Ukraine people are getting nervous.

  • The independent investigators tracking Russia's military buildup

    TikTok isn't just for dance memes -- it's now being used by amateur investigators to track the Russian military buildup along Ukraine's borders. Among those researchers is the Conflict Intelligence Team, or CIT, a tight-knit collection of investigators based between Russia and Ukraine. CIT practices open-source intelligence, a method of gathering and analyzing information that, as its name suggests, draws on publicly available data like social media posts and satellite imagery.

  • German leader's stance on Russia looms over 1st visit to US

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Washington this week on a mission to reassure Americans that his country stands alongside the United States and other NATO partners in opposing any Russian aggression against Ukraine. Scholz has said that Moscow would pay a “high price” in the event of an attack, but his government's refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, bolster its troop presence in eastern Europe or spell out which sanctions it would support against Russia has drawn criticism abroad and at home.

  • Cavaliers' hot-shooting Kevin Love continues Sixth Man campaign, with a little prodding

    Jarrett Allen says teammates give Love side-eye to get him going, while coach J.B. Bickerstaff takes a more verbal approach with five-time All-Star

  • Under threat of a Russian invasion, Kyiv shrugs — and prepares for war

    Plenty of residents of Kyiv don't seem to think their capital is on borrowed time, but some are girding for a potential Russian invasion anyway.

  • Canadian man drives SUV through group of Freedom Convoy protesters, injuring 4

    A Canadian man is facing criminal charges after plowing through a group of protesters taking part in the Freedom Convoy of truckers protesting the country’s coronavirus vaccine mandates.

  • Fact-checking 'Pam & Tommy': Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee and the stolen sex tape

    The first three episodes of "Pam & Tommy" show a wild tale of rock love and a stolen sex tape. But how accurate is Hulu's series?

  • Mike Pence Gets Bluntest Of Reality Checks About Donald Trump And His Base

    Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin urged the former vice president to "wake up" when it comes to the former president.