Xi Mobilizes China for Tech Revolution to Cut Dependence on West

1 / 3

Xi Mobilizes China for Tech Revolution to Cut Dependence on West

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- For U.S. politicians, China’s potential to dominate sensitive cutting-edge technologies poses one of the biggest geopolitical threats of the next few decades. President Xi Jinping is similarly worried the U.S. will block China’s rise, and this week will unveil plans for greater self-sufficiency.

At an annual session of China’s legislature, top Communist Party leaders will approve a five-year policy blueprint to cut dependence on the West for crucial components like computer chips while also making big bets on emerging technologies from hydrogen vehicles to biotech. The push to mobilize trillions of dollars could help China surpass the U.S. as the world’s biggest economy this decade and cement Xi’s goal of turning the nation into a superpower.

“The most important thing is the magnitude of the ambition -- this is bigger than anything Japan, South Korea or the U.S. ever did,” said Barry Naughton, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, and one of the world’s top researchers on China’s economy. “The ambition is to push the economy through the gateway of a technological revolution.”

The race to develop the most advanced technology is stoking U.S.-China tensions following decades of integration that raised living standards around the globe. Now both countries are aiming for self-sufficiency in strategic areas, each fueled by fear the other wants to upend their political system: One that sees free speech and democracy as essential to prosperity, and another that puts one-party rule above individual liberty to deliver economic growth.

At stake for Xi is more than just improving the lives of China’s 1.4 billion people, which is key to the Communist Party’s justification for effectively banning political opposition. He also wants to show the party can play a successful role in guiding the economy, particularly after U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration sought to undermine its legitimacy to rule and destroy national champions such as Huawei Technologies Co. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China’s largest microchip manufacturer.

Beijing’s confidence in its political system has grown after it quickly contained Covid-19 following delays by local officials in sharing information that allowed it to spread around the globe. Economists predict China’s economy will expand 8.3% this year, compared with 4.1% in the U.S. “The pandemic once again proves the superiority of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics,” Xi said last year. On Monday, he called the party’s “glorious traditions” a “precious spiritual treasure.”

But the U.S. is now looking for allies to help thwart Xi’s aspirations, both through denying Beijing access to key technology and shoring up its own supplies of strategic goods. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a wide-ranging supply-chain review of semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, rare-earth metals and high-capacity batteries, part of a broader plan to out-compete China that includes $2 trillion in infrastructure spending.

“If we don’t get moving, they’re going to eat our lunch,” Biden told reporters in February after holding his first call with Xi. EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis separately highlighted concerns that Beijing was giving unfair advantages to Chinese companies, telling Bloomberg Television last month that the bloc would cooperate with the U.S. on challenges stemming “from the socio-economic model of China.”

Global investors are closely watching the National People’s Congress session, which starts Friday and runs for about a week. While the Communist Party has shown it can quickly channel billions of dollars to control the supply chains of emerging sectors like solar power and electric vehicles, it has also swiftly reined in the private sector if risks escalate -- seen most recently by the 11th-hour halt of an initial public offering by billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.

Premier Li Keqiang will outline plans Friday to keep the economy humming over the next 12 months, which may include fresh measures to boost consumption even as he stops short of giving an official growth target for a second straight year. Perhaps more importantly, the legislative session will also reveal details of longer-term plans to develop more than 30 “choke-hold” technologies China currently can’t produce, from chipmaking equipment to mobile-phone operating systems to aircraft design software.

The focus on technology is more urgent due to the waning efficiency of China’s economic model, which has relied on channeling credit into property investment and infrastructure to shore up growth. Yet with housing sales peaking as urbanization slows and local governments struggling to find viable infrastructure projects, Beijing must leverage technology to boost productivity in order to meet a 2035 target of doubling the size of its economy from 2020 levels.

One key number to watch is spending on research and development: Authorities are expected to reveal a target that will match or exceed U.S. annual spending of around 3% of gross domestic product. More will be allocated to state-funded research, with China’s Science and Technology Ministry announcing priority areas such as hydrogen energy, electric vehicles and supercomputing.

From 2014 to 2019, China’s government raised at least 6.7 trillion yuan ($1 trillion) in a series of venture-capital funds to take stakes in hi-tech companies, according to estimates from Naughton at the University of California, San Diego. China has already announced plans to invest $1.4 trillion from 2020 to 2025 in high-tech infrastructure, from artificial intelligence to 5G base stations to high-speed rail.

“If that does end up paying off and Xi Jinping is able to engineer a more centrally steered growth model, then China will overcome the long list of challenges that it’s facing domestically,” said Jude Blanchette, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “If the state-led model is as unproductive as many think it is, then China will have wasted a generation’s capital pursuing a dream of centrally planned technological innovation.”

China’s record of success is mixed. ​An example of what Beijing has in mind is biotech, which barely existed in China a decade ago and was earmarked as a “strategic industry” in the most recent five-year plan. From 2016 to 2020, the market capitalization of publicly listed Chinese companies developing innovative drugs rose from $1 billion to $217 billion, according to McKinsey. In 2019, the first China-developed cancer treatment was approved in the U.S.

​The main area in which China has struggled is chipmaking, with its top companies still at least five years behind global rivals. China’s five-year plan will include measures to boost financing for semiconductors, treating the sector with the same kind of priority it once accorded to building its atomic capability, Bloomberg News reported in September.

But there’s no guarantee it will work -- and the avalanche of state-directed investment risks spawning bad debt that destabilizes China’s economy. A taste of such a possibility came last year, when state-owned Tsinghua Unigroup Co., whose investments in chip production failed to pay off, roiled financial markets by defaulting on $2.5 billion of debt.

‘Dark Storm Clouds’

To reduce waste, Beijing has signaled that it would continue to rely predominately on private companies to meet its technology goals through tax breaks, direct investment in startups and minority stakes in promising but financially troubled companies. Beijing also wants more investment from foreign companies such as Tesla Inc., as long as they help meet the goal of upgrading China’s technology.

While the West sees Xi’s ambitions as a threat, Beijing’s push to achieve self-sufficiency is mainly a defensive move by the Chinese Communist Party, according to Meg Rithmire, an associate professor at Harvard Business School.

“If the CCP thought there were no dark storm clouds on the horizon,” she said. “I don’t think they would be taking such a heavy hand. It’s a risk-management mindset.”

(Updates with Xi comments in sixth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Latin America turns to China and Russia for COVID-19 vaccines

    Several countries in the Americas have received their first vaccine shipments over the past few weeks — not from the regional superpower or from Western pharmaceutical giants, but from China, Russia, and in some cases India.Why it matters: North and South America have been battered by the pandemic and recorded several of the world’s highest death tolls. Few countries other than the U.S. have the capacity to manufacture vaccines at scale, and most lack the resources to buy their way to the front of the line for imports. That’s led to a scramble for whatever supply is available.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOnly Chile (17%), the U.S. (15%), Barbados (12%), Canada (3%), Brazil (3%), Argentina (2%), Mexico (2%), Costa Rica (1%) and Panama have managed to provide a first dose to at least 1% of their populations.Driving the news: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — who has railed against vaccine “hoarding” by rich countries — was expected to ask President Biden in their virtual meeting Monday to share a portion of the U.S. vaccine supply with Mexico.Ahead of the meeting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the answer would be “no,” at least until all Americans have access.Canada, which has purchased more doses relative to its population than any other country but struggled to obtain them due to limited manufacturing capacity, has received a similar response from Washington.The state of play: Other global powers have begun shipping doses to the region. At least 10 Latin American countries have obtained Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine or expect to soon, while 10 more are expecting doses from China’s Sinovac or Sinopharm.Argentina was one of the first countries in the region to begin its rollout, using Sputnik V, while Chile has climbed to the top of the vaccination charts using a combination of Pfizer and Sinovac.Meanwhile, most of the doses that have reached the Caribbean thus far have come from India, which has become a global player in vaccine distribution due to its massive manufacturing capacity. New Delhi has donated Oxford/AstraZeneca doses to countries including Barbados and Dominica.Israel got into the “vaccine diplomacy” game on a small scale, sending 5,000 doses each to friendly governments in Guatemala and Honduras.Worth noting: At least eight countries have signed bilateral deals with Pfizer or AstraZeneca. Cuba, meanwhile, is banking on a homegrown vaccine.Zoom in: While Bolivia was negotiating the purchase of 5.2 million Sputnik doses in December, at $10 per shot, the government was also in talks with Western pharmaceutical companies who “told us developing countries that we had to wait until June,” Trade Minister Benjamin Blanco told Reuters.Bolivian President Luis Arce pumped his fist on the tarmac when the first Sputnik shipment arrived. Around the same time, he spoke with Vladimir Putin about potential joint energy projects.But while Psaki warned last month that Russia and China could use vaccines to build leverage over other countries, it’s Pfizer that has been accused of bullying Latin American countries during negotiations.Vaccines arriving from Russia and China are often received with great fanfare, with political leaders and TV cameras on hand.Yes, but: The shipments are often quite small.Russia has thus far provided Bolivia with 20,000 doses and Paraguay 4,000, enough to cover a fraction of 1% of their populations.Both Russia and China will face manufacturing capacity challenges to cover their own populations, let alone send doses all over the world.However, deals to produce the Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines in Brazil and Sputnik in Argentina should boost supplies. Crucially, the vaccines don't require ultra-cold temperatures.Questions about efficacy remain, though, particularly for the Chinese vaccines. A trial in Brazil found that the Sinovac vaccine was just 50.4% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, though it was more effective at preventing severe cases.And while both countries are clearly winning diplomatic points, multiple polls have found that many in Latin America would be less willing to take a Russian or Chinese vaccine than a Western alternative.What to watch: By this summer, the U.S. and other rich countries will likely be prepared to share doses internationally, significantly shifting the vaccine diplomacy picture.The global COVAX initiative, which is crucial to the vaccination outlook in the Americas, will also start to ramp up distribution this month. It should quickly surpass Russia and China as the largest source of vaccines for several countries.The bottom line: Moscow and Beijing may have gained lasting goodwill and influence in the region by stepping in when vaccines were at their most scarce.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Hong Kong residents buy up UK properties ahead of expected immigration surge

    Hong Kong residents bought four times as many luxury London properties in the previous year amid an expected immigration surge. Property buyers from Hong Kong purchased 8 per cent of homes sold in London's wealthiest areas in 2020, according to a report by Hamptons International - four times 2019’s figure. And they became the joint second most common buyer nationality in Prime Central London, tied with Middle Eastern buyers and behind those from the EU, the estate agent said. The trend comes as the Government’s new visa pathway for Hong Kong residents opened in January, following China’s tightening of national security laws. Hong Kong’s British National (Overseas) passport holders can now apply for a special visa giving them the right to work and study in the UK for up to five years, after which they will be able to apply for settlement, and seek citizenship after a further year. “The bespoke new Hong Kong BN(O) Visa route recognises our historic and moral commitment to BN(O) status holders in Hong Kong, giving them the option to live in the UK if they decide that is an appropriate choice for them,” the Home Office said. Around 2.9 million Hong Kong residents currently hold BNO status, with a further estimated 2.3 million eligible dependants. The Home Office predicts more than 300,000 BNO status holders will come to the UK over the next five years. James Dempsey, Sales Director at BuyAssociation, said they have seen a “big upturn” in property investors from Hong Kong in the UK market. “Compared to the past five, six years, our Hong Kong office has grown significantly in transactions over the past year,” Mr Dempsey told The Telegraph. “It's not just the city centres, it's branched out as well,” he added, with locations such as Birmingham and south Manchester also of key interest to buyers. One estate agent in south Manchester told Mr Dempsey that six in 10 viewings they are holding are with Hong Kong buyers, with residents expressing interest in local schools and Ofsted reports. Typically the Hong Kong market dips after Christmas, Mr Dempsey said, but this was not the case this January and interest remained level as the new visa programme came into force. “Ultimately, I think we'll see a continued increase over the next six to 12 months and certainly as the BNO arrangements progress,” he added.

  • RBNZ Says It Can Increase Weekly Bond Purchases If Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank said it’s watching financial markets closely for signs of dysfunction and warned it has the ability to increase its weekly bond purchases to put more downward pressure on yields.The Reserve Bank “observed pockets of dysfunction” last week and has the operational flexibility to adjust its Large Scale Asset Purchase program up or down, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said in an interview Tuesday in Wellington. Under the NZ$100 billion ($73 billion) program, the bank is currently buying NZ$570 million of government bonds a week.“We are watching markets very closely, we’re very aware of what’s going on and we do have that ability to adjust the size of our LSAP operations from week to week,” Hawkesby said. “We absolutely have the flexibility to adjust those purchases down or up.”Central banks are fighting back against runaway bets on inflation that have seen global bond yields surge, undermining monetary stimulus. The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday bought twice as many longer-dated government bonds as it usually does, spurring the biggest drop in yields there in a year.Hawkesby noted the RBA’s recent purchases and reiterated that the RBNZ remains committed to a prolonged period of stimulus. The bank could cut its official cash rate -- currently at 0.25% -- further if needed, even into negative territory, he said.“The message that we’re giving along with other central banks is that stimulus is going to be in place for a long time, that we need to have a very high degree of confidence that we’re going to achieve our mandate and that will take time and patience to occur,” Hawkesby said. “We have to ability to lower the official cash rate, and we need to keep reminding markets that we have that ability.”While the economic recovery in New Zealand has been stronger than elsewhere, “it has been very uneven, it is very fragile” and “there is a material probability that we may have to lower the official cash rate” to achieve the RBNZ’s mandate, Hawkesby said.He cited the current Auckland lockdown due to a Covid-19 outbreak as a reminder of the risks. “There’s still a long way to go. These periods can erode confidence,” he said.New Zealand Central Bank Told to Include Housing in Rate PolicyAsked about the government’s move last week to make the RBNZ take soaring house prices into consideration when setting both monetary and financial policy, Hawkesby said the directive on financial policy was “the first and most important part of the changes.”He said the RBNZ’s financial policy is now required to “have regard” to housing, while the bank has only been asked to “assess the implications” of its monetary policy decisions on the property market. He drew a distinction between the two, saying the former was a “higher threshold” than the latter, which amounted to “a point around transparency and communication.”“The key message is that the appropriate tool to use if we’re going to influence sustainable house prices is our macroprudential tools,” Hawkesby said. “When we make our monetary policy decisions we need to make them with a clear understanding of the broader context we’re operating in. The remit helps articulate that more fully.”It would take time for markets to understand these announcements “and the primacy of the macroprudential tools in that space.”The RBNZ would like to see mortgage rates fall further, Hawkesby said.(Updates with Hawkesby comments throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Gives Fintech Firms Up to Two Years to Meet Capital Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top financial regulator said all fintech platforms that offer banking services must comply with the same capital requirements as those imposed on traditional lenders to curb risks.The regulator has set different deadlines for different financial services with the longest grace period of no more than two years, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and party secretary of the central bank, said at a briefing on Tuesday, without elaborating.China has introduced a slew of rules for online lenders since late last year, telegraphing an abrupt loss of appetite among regulators for free-wheeling fintech innovations. The derailment of Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion share sale and mounting scrutiny of its operations have since upended one of China’s biggest business success stories. The authorities have also cracked down on technology juggernauts in everything from e-commerce to credit-scoring and payments.The capital requirements are expected to hit Ant the most by crippling growth at its two microlending arms. Ant’s Jiebei and Huabei units had facilitated 1.7 trillion yuan ($263 billion) in consumer loans to 500 million people as of June 30, with only about 2% being kept on the parent’s balance sheet. Concerns that it will need to raise capital to plug the shortfall and seek national licenses have prompted analysts at Morningstar Inc. to slash estimates on Ant’s valuation by half from $280 billion before its scrapped listing.Meanwhile, Guo said China continues to support fintech innovation such as providing credit to small businesses, though they must do so according to law and regulations.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foreign journalists in China see 'rapid decline in media freedom': survey

    China used coronavirus prevention measures, intimidation and visa curbs to limit foreign reporting in 2020, ushering in a "rapid decline in media freedom," the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) said on Monday. For the third year in a row, no journalists told the group that working conditions had improved, the FCCC said in an annual report based on 150 responses to a survey of correspondents and interviews with bureau chiefs. "All arms of state power - including surveillance systems introduced to curb coronavirus - were used to harass and intimidate journalists, their Chinese colleagues, and those whom the foreign press sought to interview," it said.

  • Eyeing China, Indo-Pacific Command seeks $27 billion deterrence fund

    U.S. military officials have outlined a new spending request to boost deterrence against China, including new weapons, new construction and closer military-to-military collaboration with America’s allies in the region.

  • France’s Huawei Ban Begins to Kick In With Purge in Urban Areas

    (Bloomberg) -- Phone companies including Altice Europe NV’s SFR unit and Bouygues Telecom have begun removing Huawei Technologies Co.’s wireless equipment from large French cities after the government moved to purge the Chinese vendor from all but isolated parts of the country.The work started at the beginning of 2021, when France’s Constitutional Council signed off on a ruling that forces carriers to rip out Huawei gear in densely populated areas where networks are being upgraded to fifth-generation wireless technology, according to people familiar with the situation.Unlike countries such as the U.K., France is seeking to strike a middle ground that would allow Huawei to remain a supplier while keeping it out of the more integral parts of its wireless infrastructure. President Emmanuel Macron’s government has devised rules making it riskier for operators to use Huawei 5G kit.Altice and Bouygues declined to comment. Huawei didn’t immediately return a call for comment.In July, the head of the country’s cybersecurity agency said it will grant time-limited waivers on 5G for wireless operators that use Huawei products, a decision that will likely begin a “phasing out” of the company’s products. Macron has broadened those exclusions under pressure from the U.S., which sees Huawei as beholden to the Chinese Communist Party and a threat to national security.To be able to deploy new mobile networks, Altice and Bouygues have now begun removing Huawei 4G equipment in a number of cities -- including Toulouse, Toulon, Rennes and Brest -- as it’s incompatible with the 5G kit they plan to install from other vendors, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the specific locations are not public.The carriers have complained about the cost of a decommissioning process that will take several years to complete and damage their competitiveness. Their two rivals, former monopoly Orange SA and Iliad SA’s Free network, use equipment from Nokia Oyj and Ericsson AB in their French networks. The phone operators will effectively face a duopoly of those Nordic companies for their 5G supplies.Bouygues said last year it must take Huawei gear off 3,000 towers by 2028 and is replacing it with Ericsson. Altice is switching to Nokia. Some of the equipment can be shifted to areas where the companies had government waivers, but some will have to be scrapped, the people added.Whether Huawei can keep a significant foothold in European 5G will be decided partly in economic powerhouse Germany, which has resisted a Huawei ban for now. The government passed a law in December that foresees security checks on new installations and supplier trustworthiness tests by a government committee.Huawei still has a significant presence in France. Last year it opened an 8,000-square foot (743 square meters) research center in an upscale Paris neighborhood, and in December said it will open its first production factory outside of China in 2023 in the Eastern French town of Brumath.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China not ready to allow the Boeing 737 Max back in the air

    Beijing isn’t ready to follow the United States in allowing Boeing’s 737 Max back into the air after a pair of fatal crashes two years ago. China was the first country to ground the 737 Max in 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people. American regulators approved the plane in November to resume commercial flights after Boeing made technical changes and a new training regime was put into place for pilots.

  • Exclusive: Scientists at top British universities worked with Chinese nuclear weapons researchers

    Scientists at Britain’s leading universities – including Cambridge, Edinburgh and Manchester – have worked on a string of projects with researchers at China’s nuclear weapons research institution, The Telegraph can reveal. The Telegraph found that British academics have published dozens of papers alongside scientists employed by a Chinese institution that is on a US sanctions list due to its research into developing Beijing’s nuclear arsenal. Several also appear to have worked for the Chinese Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP) at the same time as holding posts at British universities. The joint UK-China projects show how taxpayers could be inadvertently funding research at China’s nuclear weapons programme through science funding grants and use of Britain’s cutting edge government-funded science facilities, including the UK’s national supercomputer, ARCHER, and a £260 million particle accelerator called Diamond Light Source. The revelations have been described as a “national scandal” and prompted calls for urgent Government and university action to crack down on risky partnerships. Tom Tugendhat, chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, described the links as “extraordinary”, adding: “Some universities’ apparent lack of curiosity about their partners leaves them exposed to accusations of collusion with hostile states, violating human rights, and undermining the security of the UK. “Clearly they need to realise their responsibility but the Government also has an essential role in making sure they’re aware of the consequences arising from these partnerships.” The Security Services have repeatedly raised concerns over relationships between UK universities and China and almost 200 British academics are understood to be under investigation for unwittingly helping the Chinese build weapons of mass destruction. National security In response to the findings, a Government spokesman said that they “will not accept collaborations which compromise our national security and… continue to work with the sector to identify and mitigate the risks of interference". In total, The Telegraph found that scientists at 33 UK universities, including 18 in the prestigious Russell Group including Queen Mary University London (QMUL) and Liverpool, have conducted research in cooperation with CAEP or its subsidiaries. The institutions are supervised by China’s Central Military Council and are on US sanctions lists because they have been tasked with developing Beijing’s nuclear weapons programmes and with finding new ways to put science to military use.

  • China Box Office: ‘Tom and Jerry’ Falters Amid Strong Local Holdovers

    “Tom and Jerry” squeaked in a narrow fifth in China with a $12.4 million debut, failing to capture viewers still flocking to local Chinese New Year holdover titles over the Lantern Festival holiday weekend. The Warner Bros. hybrid animated live-actioner skittered into the world’s largest film market with just $8,000 (RMB50,000) less than its closest […]

  • Analysis: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers

    The world's biggest central banks will happily live with higher inflation and investors now aggressively betting on a quicker end to monetary stimulus are all but certain to be proved wrong. After a decade of underestimating inflation, central bankers in the United States, Europe and Japan have every reason keep money taps open and policymakers are even rewriting their own rules so they can let price growth overshoot their targets. If anything, central banks are more likely to nudge up stimulus, particularly in the euro zone, keeping borrowing costs depressed and ignoring the inflation hawks at least until growth is back to pre-pandemic levels -- and not just fleetingly.

  • China says Taiwan pineapple ban not about politics as war of words escalates

    China on Monday denied accusations by Taiwan that a ban on pineapples from the island was about politics, saying it was purely a matter of biosecurity, in an escalating war of words that has added to existing tensions. China announced the ban last week, citing "harmful creatures" it said could come with the fruit, threatening China's own agriculture. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, says there is nothing wrong with its pineapples and that Beijing is using the fruit as another way to coerce the island.

  • China ‘Worried’ About Bubbles in Property, Foreign Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top banking regulator said he’s worried about a slew of risks including the nation’s property bubble, rapid inflow of foreign capital and elevated global markets.Guo Shuqing is “very worried” that bubbles in U.S. and European financial markets could burst as their economies are still struggling under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic.READ MORE: Asian stocks slip as investors weigh impact of bond yields and China’s asset-bubble warningThe rallies in those markets are heading in the opposite direction of their underlying economies and will have to face corrections “sooner or later,” Guo, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and Party secretary of the central bank, said at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.Regulators are watching capital inflows into China, where the economy is still growing and interest rates are higher, to prevent disruptions, although the size and speed of such inflows remain controllable at the moment, he said.Guo also said bubbles in China’s property market remain relatively big, with a lot of people buying homes for investment or speculative purposes, which is “very dangerous.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ignoring the History of Anti-Asian Racism Is Another Form of Violence

    This moment is a reminder to share our stories and create long-lasting change. Our lives depend on it.

  • What to expect from Biden and Mexico’s López Obrador’s relationship in a post-Trump world

    The two presidents agreed on Monday to work closely on migration and the pandemic response, as well as security and economic cooperation.

  • Skiing Sensation Eileen Gu Is Just Getting Started

    If the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics moment belonged to Chloe Kim, Beijing next year is shaping up to be Gu's.

  • Mayoral candidates agree: St. Louis must tame the violence

    The next mayor of St. Louis will face the same overwhelming challenge that has haunted the current mayor and many of her predecessors: Violent crime is rampant and efforts to address it have failed. The city known for its gleaming Gateway Arch is filled with charming neighborhoods, great restaurants, and top-rated hospitals and universities. St. Louis lists a world-class zoo, art museum, science center, symphony orchestra and botanical garden among its many gems.

  • Under Center Podcast: Will the Bears win the bid for Russell Wilson?

    The Bears seem to be players in the Russell Wilson sweepstakes, will they get it done?

  • Europeans push IAEA Iran resolution despite warnings by Russia, Tehran

    Britain, France and Germany are pressing ahead with a U.S.-backed plan for a resolution by the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board criticising Iran for curbing cooperation with the agency, despite Russian and Iranian warnings of serious consequences. The International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors is holding a quarterly meeting this week against the backdrop of faltering efforts to revive Iran's nuclear deal with major powers now that U.S. President Joe Biden is in office. Iran has recently accelerated its violations of the 2015 deal in an apparent bid to raise pressure on Biden, as each side insists the other must move first.

  • Amazon's Having A Secret Sale On This Indoor Exercise Bike Right Now

    It's $150 off!